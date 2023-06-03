Family 'lucky' to be alive after head-on crash that killed driver in other car

A person died in a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 7 on Friday afternoon. Hailey Palmer, her partner and their 7-month-old baby were in this ute.

A family of three and their dog feel “lucky” after surviving a crash in North Canterbury that killed the driver of the vehicle that hit them head-on.

Hailey Palmer said she and her partner, their 7-month-old baby and dog Ace were travelling on State Highway 7 before a driver on the opposite side crossed the centreline and crashed into their ute.

A police spokesperson confirmed on Saturday one person died in the two-vehicle crash, which happened about 4.45pm on Friday.

Palmer’s ute was packed full for a long weekend visit to Nelson to see family. She said she was not looking at the straight road ahead when her partner said “what the f... is this car doing”.

“I looked up and there was a car on our side of the road coming at us and then just airbags, all I remember is a white flash of airbags,” she said.

Palmer said she could not remember if their vehicle flipped or rolled, but it ended up “on its roof”.

supplied/Stuff The family of three was travelling to Nelson to see family for the long weekend.

“I just remember seeing my partner, I couldn’t see his whole body but I could see his legs and he was OK.

“Then baby Isla started crying and people came running to the car. We were just screaming ‘there’s a baby in the back. Get the baby out.’”

Palmer reached out to the Culverden community on social media asking people to keep an eye out for their dog, who was on the back of their ute during the crash.

supplied/Stuff The impact pushed the ute onto its roof.

“We are all OK but unfortunately our dog Ace was on the back of the ute and would have been thrown off when we rolled. If anyone is heading out that way please keep an eye out for our boy, will be scared and most likely injured,” the post read.

Palmer said they would head out to the crash area on Sunday to try to look for Ace.

The crash happened near Island Hills, between the Hanmer Springs turn-off and Engineers Camp, at 4.45pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Google Maps SH7 was closed between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction for several hours due to the serious crash. (Screenshot)

The highway was closed for several hours as a result of the crash and reopened about 10.30pm, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.