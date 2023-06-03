Past seven weeks ‘heartbreaking’ for family of man whose body was found in car

The family of a man whose body was found in a car parked say the past seven weeks have been “heartbreaking” and “stressful”.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the murder of Richard Leman on Saturday morning, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Overend said.

Leman’s body was found in a car parked at an abandoned house in North Canterbury on April 17.

In a post on Facebook his sister, Nicky Leman, wrote “the Leman Family have prayed for this day to come, for an arrest to be made, and for justice to prevail”.

READ MORE:

* Man allegedly found with modified pistol and shotgun appears in court

* Family of missing Christchurch man say he was 'murdered by unknown assailants'



“Richard was and always will be a son, a Brother and a father who loved his family with all that he had and in return his family loved him unconditionally.

“As Richard’s book of life is written this chapter is now closed, with the remaining chapters yet to be written, undoubtedly, they will be filled with more tears as we navigate the times ahead, watching, waiting and praying for justice to be served,” the post said.

She also thanks police for their “absolute commitment” and “unwavering determination” in finding her brother’s murderer.

Stuff Police raided a property in North Canterbury, just a few blocks away from where Leman’s body was discovered in a car.

Officers, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a warrant at an Oxford Road, Rangiora address on Saturday morning Overend said.

The man, charged with murder, is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday, June 5.

Police launched a homicide investigation after Leman’s body was found in his white Nissan Fuga in the garage of a derelict property on the corner of Tyler and Durham streets.

The 41-year-old father of three was last seen on the evening of April 11 outside the Lilybrook shops in the town, after which his friends and family posted online, worried about his safety and mental health.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Police asked a neighbour for a crowbar and hammer to get access to a car at a derelict Rangiora property. A body was found in the vehicle.

Police spent several days investigating the abandoned house where Leman’s body was found.

Several days later, armed police searched a house on Andrew St – 350m away.

The house is owned by a friend of Leman’s. She told Stuff Leman visited on multiple occasions and was looking to move into one of the rooms.

On the night of his disappearance, Leman took takeaways to the Andrew St house. She emphatically denies any involvement in his disappearance.

Police still urged anyone with specific information relating to Leman’s murder to call 105 and quote file 230415/8026.

Police said they could not comment further now the matter was before the courts.