Helicopter lands with minor damage after engine failure

A pilot was able to land a helicopter with only minor damage after its engine failed near Glenorchy on Saturday morning.

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) received a distress beacon alert and mayday call at 9.51am, a RCCNZ spokesperson said.

The pilot, who had two clients on board, was able to land the helicopter with minor damage to the aircraft and all three were uninjured.

RCCNZ deployed two Queenstown based rescue helicopters to the scene. A separate commercial helicopter also responded to the MAYDAY call, the spokesperson said.

The people who were onboard the helicopter will be taken to Queenstown for assessment.