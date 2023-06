The fatal crash happened near Otaio, between Timaru and Waimate, on Saturday evening.

A person has died in a single-vehicle crash on a private property in South Canterbury.

Police were alerted to the incident on Stanleys Rd in Otaio, about 25km south of Timaru and 20km north of Waimate, just after 6pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended but sadly the person died,” a police spokesperson said.

The police serious crash unit was notified, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way, they said.