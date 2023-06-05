King's Birthday honours: The full list of all the recipients for 2023

Dr Maysoon Salama has been named an Honorary Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the Muslim community and education.

Here is the full list of King’s Birthday Honours recipients for 2023:

The Order of New Zealand

To be additional Members of the Order

Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, LG, GCVO, PC, for services to New Zealand

The New Zealand Order of Merit

Dame Grand Companion (GNZM)

The Right Honourable Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, for services to the State Dames Companion (DNZM)

Jo Anne Brosnahan, QSO, for services to governance and business.

Dr Teuila Mary Percival, QSO, for services to health and the Pacific community.

Helene Elizabeth Quilter, QSO, for services to the public service and the arts.

Knights Companion (KNZM)

The Honourable John Stephen Kós, KC, for services to the judiciary and legal education

Selwyn Tanetoa Parata, for services to Māori

Wayne Ross Smith, CNZM, for services to rugby

Companions of the Order (CNZM)

Rodney Keith Bracefield, for services to Search and Rescue and aviation

Emeritus Professor Alison Marion Cree, for services to herpetology, particularly tuatara

The Honourable Lianne Audrey Dalziel, for services to local government and as a member of Parliament

Distinguished Professor Nigel Peter French, for services to epidemiology

Deborah Kennedy Gilbertson, for services to business, science and technology

Dr Karen Lesley Grylls, ONZM, for services to choral music

Colin Charles James, for services to journalism and public policy

Murray Gordon McPhail, for services to horticulture

Samuel Kevin Prime, ONZM, MBE, for services to Māori, the environment and health

Professor Ralph Ernest Harper Sims, for services to sustainable energy research

Dr Ruth Lilian Spearing, for services to haematology

Dr Brian Walter Wickham, for services to the dairy industry and statistical genetics

Dr Richard Brice Wong She, for services to burn care

Officers of the Order (ONZM)

Michael John Absolum, for services to education

Associate Professor Catherine Mary Andrew, for services to nursing education

Rodney David Baxter, for services to youth

Nicholas Robert Billowes, for services to education

Owen Patrick Bosson, for services to thoroughbred racing

Karl Jason Chitham, for services to the arts, particularly Māori art

Philip Maurice Clarke, for services to arts governance

Professor Rochelle Lee Constantine, for services to wildlife conservation and marine biology

Dr Florence Joyce Cowan, for services to midwifery

Ria Lorraine Earp, for services to health

Dr William John Werahiko Edwards, for services to Māori health

Dr Peter Flanagan, for services to blood transfusion

Nicolas Alfred Hager, for services to investigative journalism

Douglas Henry Hood, for services to the music industry

Colin Tindall Jones, for services to the dairy industry

Dr Shirley Jean Jülich, for services to restorative justice and survivors of sexual abuse

Dr Michael Frederick Klaassen, for services to plastic and reconstructive surgery

Matekino Lawless, QSM, for services to Māori art

Andrew Roy Leslie, MNZM, for services to sport and the community

Christopher Whitcombe Maclean, for services to conservation and publishing

Materoa Vicki-Leigh Mar, for services to Māori and Pacific health

Sandra Marie Morris, for services as an illustrator and to education

Sunita Devi Narayan, for services to language education and the Indian community

Wayne Stephen Bayne Norrie, for services to business and governance

Deborah Anne Panckhurst, for services to foreign affairs and Māori

Professor Emeritus Alison Mary Rich, for services to oral pathology

Jack Michael Rikihana, for services to Māori, health governance and the community

Shae Maria Ronald, for services to youth

Bruce Ronald Russell, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

James Schuster, for services to Māori arts and heritage preservation

Nua Silipa (Nua Semuā Silipa), for services to Pacific education

Suzanne Findlay Sutherland, for services to library and information services

John Frederic Taylor, for services to disabled people

Peter John Morgan Taylor, for services to business

Professor Lynette Joy Tippett, for services to neuropsychology and people with dementia

Emeritus Professor David Robert Towns, for services to conservation

Dr Christopher Howard Wearing, for services to entomology and the fruit and orchard industries

Te Maari Anahera Whare, for services to Māori language education

Emeritus Professor Paul Worthing Williams, for services to geoscience and environmental science

Steven Wyn-Harris, for services to the farming industry and rural communities

Honorary Meleane Pau’uvale, for services to the Tongan community and education

Dr Maysoon Subhi Salama, for services to the Muslim community and education

Members of the Order (MNZM)

Mary Puatuki Aue, for services to education, technology and Pacific and Māori communities

Ronald Tuakana Baker, for services to Māori mental health

Shanelle Kay Barrett, for services to triathlon

Victoria Jane Blood, for services to the entertainment industry

Yvonne Annette Browning, for services to education and youth

Simon Alexander Challies, for services to people with neurological conditions

Kendal Judee Collins, for services to youth

John Ido De Bernardo (Deceased – His Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on April 17, 2023, prior to the date of death), for services to the plumbing and gas industries

Devon Ruahei Demant, for services to rugby

Dr Ofanaite Ana Dewes, for services to health and the Pacific community

Bryce Robert Dinneen, for services to disabled people

Ann Violet Dunphy, for services to youth and education

Joy Dunsheath, JP, for services to human rights, women and education

Gerald Peter Dwyer, for services to rowing

Fa’atili Iosua Esera, for services to Pacific education

Margaret Mary Eyre, for services to business and the community

Toalele Len Faneva, for services to Māori

Dr Siale Alokihakau Foliaki, for services to mental health and the Pacific community

Loloma Foster, for services to race walking

David Alexander Haig, for services to woodworking

Jeanette Sherilyn Hall, for services to highland dancing

Gerard Anthony Hanning,for services to education and the community

Michelle Louise Hooper,for services to sports

Warren Graham Jack, for services to the community

Ian Leslie James, for services to the community

Peter John Kaiser, for services to education

Sergeant Walter Wallace Kopae, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Gwendolyn Audrey Alexis LewGor, for services to ethnic communities

Charlotte Anne Lockhart, for services to business and philanthropy

Qiane May Matata-Sipu, for services to the arts

Stacey Victoria Mendonca, for services to women Lynette Evelyn Milne, for services to the arts

Tara Lai-Ianne Moala, for services to the community and environment

Keni Upokotea Moeroa, JP, for services to the Cook Islands community

Superintendent Rakesh Sharanund Naidoo, for services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities

Andrea Kate Nelson, for services to sport

Malcolm Charles Nicolson, for services to local government and the community

Barry Thomas Pickering, for services to football

Victor Lewys Pirihi, for services to golf and Māori

Reverend Thomas Tamati Hemi Poata, for services to Māori and the community

Helen Teiarere Rawiri, for services to Māori language education

Christine Margaret Richardson, for services to Special Olympics and the community

Anna Victoria Rogers, for services to literature

Nicola Ann Saker (Lady O’Regan), for services to heritage preservation and the arts

Amy Ella Satterthwaite, for services to cricket

Derek Monty Shaw, for services to the environment, local government and athletics

Kennedy Wailer Simon, for services to rugby

John Edward Sims, for services to karate

Dr Susan (Huhana) Margaret Smith, for services to the environment

Franklin Manu Solomon, for services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education

Judith Anne Solomon, for services to education, particularly Māori and Pacific education

Arthur Graham Sutherland, for services to outdoor education

Awerangi Lorraine Tamihere, for services to Māori health

Tofilau Talalelei Senetenari Taufale, for services toPacific health

Dr Semisi Pouvalu Taumoepeau, for services to education and tourism

Dr Rangituatahi Te Kanawa, for services to Māori art and heritage preservation

Robert John Tucker, for services to photography and the community

Murray Robert Warrington, for services to brass bands

David John White, for services to the prevention of family violence

Dean Douglas Whiting, for services to Māori arts

Jacqueline Lesly Williams, for services to Scouting

June Lynette Williamson (Linn Lorkin), for services to music

Kenneth James Wilson, for services to education, research and the economy

Kathryn Anne Wood, for services to youth and outdoor education

Honorary Fa’amoana Ioane Luafutu, for services to arts and the Pacific community

Fumiyuki Saijo, for services to New Zealand-Japan relations

The Queen’s Service

Heniaka August, for services to Māori and the community

Peggy Ann Barriball, JP, for services to the community

Dianne Joy Buchan, JP, for services to the community and environment

Colleen Helen Carr, for services to the community

Stella Frances Cattle, for services to the community and seniors

Venus Mary Cherrington, for services to health and the community

Derek Boyd Collier, JP, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Ralph John Correa, JP, for services to the Indian community

Lynne Cousins, for services to social welfare

Joseph Davis, for services to the Fijian community

Dr Handunnethi Kolitha De Silva, for services to health

Brian Leslie Doughty, for services to rural communities and outdoor recreation

Richard Harold Dunkerton, for services to swimming

Dr Mary Angela Eastham, for services to interfaith communities

Anthony Louis Fortune, JP, for services to the community

Catriona McDonald Foster, for services to nursing

Peggy Joyce Frew, for services to the community

Shirley Douglas Gillard, JP, for services to the community

Rodney James Graham, for services to the community

Kate Lorraine Hargraves, for services to the community

James Donald Hazlett, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Peter Thomas Housiaux, for services to surf lifesaving and canoe polo

Robin Ethnye Jackson, for services to swimming

Karen Desiree Knudson, for services to choral music

Reverend Alofa Ta’ase Lale, for services to the community

Richard Hunter Lemon, for services to the agriculture and pastoral industry

Bernice Monica Lepper, for services to the community and education

Ngaio Patricia Lewis, for services to charitable fundraising

Diane Frances Martin, JP, for services to the community

Geoffrey William Mayall, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Karen Ann McClintock, for services to the community

Miraka Cynthia Norgate, for services to the community

Teremoana O Ma Hodges (Teremoana Maua-Hodges), for services to sport and culture

Antony Mark Pettinger, for services to outdoor recreation

Kane Kahora Rangitonga, for services to social work and the community

Susan Reardon, for services to nursing

Neil Alexander Robbie, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Glenys Anne Scandrett, for services to dance

Kirsty Jean Sharpe, JP, for services to the community

Stephen Garry Shaw, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and hockey

Reverend Margaret (Penny) Ruth Sinnamon, for services to the community

Ronald George Smith, for services to the community and Search and Rescue

Sylvia Mary Smith, for services to netball

Dr Sivagnanaratanam SriRamaratnam, for services to the Tamil community

Marcia Rei Te Au-Thomson, JP, for services to seniors, Māori and health

Raana Amelia Thelma Tuuta, for services to Māori and the community

Putiani Upoko, for services to the Pacific community

Robyn Ann van Reenen, for services to the arts

Jillian Helen Vincent, for services to pipe bands

Patricia Mavis Wyatt, for services to netball

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Group Captain Glenn Gowthorpe, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Squadron Leader George Samuel McInnes, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Lieutenant Colonel Vanessa Maria Ropitini, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force.