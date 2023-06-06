Arthur's Pass highway to be closed most of next weekend

KiwiRail is replacing a rail level crossing on Sh73, east of Jacksons, over two weekend days and nights. (Screenshot)

A key South Island highway will be closed for most of the upcoming weekend while KiwiRail replaces a level crossing.

The work is happening on State Highway 73 east of Jacksons at McDonald’s Rd on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said motorists travelling between the West Coast and Canterbury would need to check the timing of their journeys or take the Lewis Pass (SH7) that weekend.

“Given an average of 1500 vehicles travel through Otira daily, the Lewis Pass route will be much busier than usual that weekend,” Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

Google Maps The work will require a full highway closure for most of the weekend, Waka Kotahi says.

Sh73 will be closed from 11am Saturday to 5am Monday, June 12.

There will be a two-hour opening on Sunday from 11am to 1pm.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed through at short notice.

Arthur's Pass and Otira can be accessed from the east side of SH73, the Christchurch side, at all times.

On Monday, June 12, work will continue from 5am to 10pm, with delays up to 30 minutes.