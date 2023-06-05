King's Birthday salute: 21 big bangs for Charles III

The New Zealand Army's 16 Field Regiment fired a 21-gun salute from Point Jerningham in Wellington at 12pm.

King Charles doesn't turn 75 until November, but that didn't stop 21 shots being fired out over a cold and blustery capital on Monday.

To mark the first King’s Birthday under the new reign, the New Zealand Defence Force fired off the standard salute from Point Jerningham in Roseneath at noon.

A 21-gun salute was also fired off at the same time from the Devonport naval base in Auckland.

It was previously reported that King Charles will officially celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14, giving him two birthdays.

It was the same with Queen Elizabeth. Queen's Birthday Weekend was celebrated on the first Monday in June each year, even though the Queen’s birthday was on April 21.

It is traditional for British monarchs who are not born in summer to celebrate twice, with a second official birthday. Once on their actual date of birth, and then later in the British summer with a grand parade.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The 16 Field Regiment fire a 21-gun salute from Point Jerningham in Wellington for King’s Birthday.

The belief is having a summer birthday means a higher chance of good weather during the Trooping the Colour parade, which marks the official celebration for the monarch's birthday in the UK. Trooping the Colour is held outside Buckingham Palace on a Saturday in early June and has marked the celebration for over 270 years.