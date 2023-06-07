Two days left to have your say in Dawn Raids review after practice suspended in May

A year after the Dawn Raids apology, a commemoration event is held at Ōrākei Marae in Auckland. (First published August 27, 2022.)

An independent review into ‘dawn raids’ is open until Friday, June 9

The government officially apologised in August 2021 for the infamous Dawn Raids of the 1970s that targeted Pasifika

In April 2023, a south Auckland Pasifika overstayer said police came to his home at 5am and took him into custody, sparking outrage

Immigration Minister Michael Wood warned Immigration NZ over it, and commissioned a review into dawn raids, suspending the practice until June 30.

There were 20 ‘dawn raids’ in the last 10 months, new information from the government shows, including two involving police.

Information provided under the Official Information Act shows despite a government apology for doing immigration compliance work before 7am or after 9pm, officials continue to do it.

Communities have until Friday, June 9 to have their say on dawn raids, after an independent review into their use was launched in May following news a man had been ‘dawn raided’ at home in south Auckland in April.

There were 20 dawn raids – or ‘out-of-hours’ site visits – by immigration officials between July 2022 and April 2023.

Josiah Tualamali’i petitioned the government to apologise for its 1970’s dawn raid era that largely targeted Pasifika people.

After a long campaign, the government did exactly that, in August 2021 with a ceremony that included former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern performing a traditional Samoan apology called an ifoga.

But following news the practice was still going, Tualamali’i asked Immigration New Zealand for details on who has been dawn raided and when?

Immigration New Zealand revealed there were 20 out-of-hours site visits between July 2022 and April 2023. Two included police officers.

There had been three other applications for such visits, but two happened during business hours, while the third was called off because the individual had changed addresses, Immigration New Zealand said.

Tualamali’i said he is disappointed dawn raids continue at such scale.

People have two more days to have their say in the independent review into dawn raids, undertaken by Michael Heron KC.

Submissions of an online survey will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, June 9 but if people need more time they may ask for it, Heron said in an email.

The Ministry of Business, Immigration and Employment (MBIE) expects an interim report from Heron the same day, and the final report is due June 30.

The survey opened on May 31 as a “back up process” for anyone who couldn’t join in-person or online meetings as part of the review work, Heron said. There have been several online and in-person meetings, he said.

He said they have almost 50 submissions already and if people need more time they can ask for it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio was emotional talking about his dawn raid experiences, announcing that there would be an official apology in August 2021.

Former Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, who was instrumental in driving the government apology, said he is “devastated” there isn’t more time for submissions.

That people should be expected to talk about a traumatising experience in just a couple of days in an online survey “shows a lack of regard by Immigration New Zealand”, he said.

“It shows they either don't want our communities to respond or they just lack cultural intelligence, they are ignorant of the ways in which to engage with Pacific peoples, which should be face to face.”

In May, RNZ Pacific revealed there were also three such raids while the government was preparing for the official apology event, between July 2020 and June 2021.

According to a previous statement by Immigration New Zealand, officials need approval to make out-of-hours visits from the national compliance manager.

Immigration New Zealand has been approached for comment.