I love you: The one thing Kiwi men just won't say to each other

Something’s been happening to Jona Nareki​ recently.

He’s not quite sure what it is, and he’s planning to do a bit of research, though the Highlanders rugby player thinks it might be some sort of chemical that’s started sparking off in his brain.

But whatever it is, it’s been happening ever since he began saying three little words to other men.

“It makes me feel so good to say ‘I love you’ to mates; feels really good to hear them say it to me too.”

READ MORE:

* Why men need help in looking for love

* Men's book clubs about 'more than just reading books'

* Why do millions of men have no close friends?



Matheus Ferrero/Unsplash Kiwi men might have trouble say “I love you” to their male friends, but many want to hear it.

Just as Nareki’s been enjoying the newfound benefits of telling male friends he loves them, other New Zealand men are doing nothing of the sort, thank you very much.

A new survey of 542 men has found nearly a third have either never done it or, if they had, couldn’t remember doing so – a depressing discovery when more than 50% said they wanted to hear it more often.

Those chaps would be better served by finding younger friends because of the men who had uttered the declaration in the past six months nearly 70% were under 35, compared with just a quarter of those aged over 50.

And, just as we’re so often lead to believe that urban men are more in touch with their feeling while their rural counterparts remain stoically repressed, the survey reflects the country’s silly stereotypes.

Auckland's men were at least five times more likely to tell their male mates they love them than those from Otago. Also, North Islanders were more than twice as likely to have done so within the last 24 hours then their South Island brothers, particularly those from Southland and the West Coast.

The problem with stereotypes is they’re often stereotypes for a reason, says Dunedin-based Nareki.

“Men are quite bottled up emotionally and never like to say things that make us look soft; we want to be gritty people.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Does Prime Minister Chris Hipkins tell his mates he loves them? We don’t know cos he won’t say.

For him, those masculine ideals also stem from cultural norms where Fijian men tend not to express their love for each other. He certainly can’t remember hearing anything like that while growing up, saying it’d be more likely to hear someone declare they’re off to the moon, so is making a conscious effort to say it to his own son.

And as for hearing it on the rugby field? Maaaate.

“Rugby’s definitely macho; I’m in the backline where we're allowed to be more soft, but the forwards wouldn’t say it or even acknowledge us really.”

Ultimately, Nareki says the benefit of letting mates know they’re loved goes much further than that initial warm feeling the words bring. Opening up about emotions will help men who are struggling turn to their friends and talk.

“So many guys are taking their lives... Saying ‘I love you’ isn’t a sign of weakness, it's a sign of strength.”

While Nareki seems happy to talk about telling his male friends he loves them, other Kiwis aren’t just not saying it; they don’t even want to say anything about saying it.

A quick and entirely unscientific survey conducted by this writer in the past few days found almost all respondents unwilling to talk about using the L word in relation to other men. Of those who did say something, most couched their comments in humour or homophobic language in an attempt to shield just how uncomfortable the topic makes them.

Stuff Both the PM and the leader of the opposition are keeping their feelings to themselves.

Still, most said nothing at all. Not the one at the supermarket; the mechanic nor, even, the prime minister.

No, he won’t be commenting on this one, said a polite reply from Chris Hipkins’ office, while that of Te Pāti Māori leader Rawiri Waititi didn’t respond at all. Winston Peters didn’t reply to a text (was it something I said?) but at least David Seymour got on board.

“I’ve always believed actions speak louder than words,” said a statement from the ACT leader.

“If you’re there for your mates you don’t need to say it, but sometimes the ones who talk the biggest game are the least reliable.”

Also playing ball was Green Party co-leader James Shaw, who knows it can be uncomfortable but says there’s a “great deal of strength in being open with your friends and whānau. Sometimes being open is one of the most courageous things you can do.”

Meanwhile, National’s Chris Luxon might be encouraging us to make babies but didn’t respond to questions about love. Fortunately, Dennis Makalio, father, koro and Mongrel Mob member, did.

”Who says this?” he replies when asked if he tells mates he loves them, before asserting it isn’t him.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Dennis Makalio reserves “I love you” for wife Lizzie though all their moko get plenty of hugs.

“There are a thousand ways to be nice to male friends without saying those three nasty words: things like just being there, being honest and listening.”

While Makalio reserves his declarations for his wife, he’s currently exploring love languages for the WhānauFluence​ programme the pair run online. He says many of his club whānau never knew what love is, nor how to show it.

For him, it’s hugs that let his 11 grandchildren know how much he loves them: “They say it to their grandmothers; I don’t have to say it.”

Makalio is in good company according to the survey, conducted by Speight’s as part of a marketing campaign “celebrating modern mateship”.

In it, 98% of participants said they also used love languages instead of words – things like a hug or slap on the back. Two thirds also relied on ‘gifting’ or acts of service to communicate their appreciation.

That’s obviously better than nothing, says clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland, but the fact is words actually do matter.

Sutherland believes there are a couple of issues implicit in either the reluctance or downright refusal of NZ men to express their love for each other. First, those damnable stereotypes of the strong, silent Kiwi bloke; second, the upbringings that cement a clamping down on emotions.

“It’s in how we raise boys. They don't see or have love explicitly shown to them, so it’s difficult to reflect that back in words.”

Mostly though, he reckons there’s a strong element of homophobia at play.

“If you said that to some guys they’ll say ‘are you bloody gay? Do you want to kiss me?’ That’s still a significant factor; potentially stronger in traditional communities.”

Even when men do express their love for each other, Sutherland says its often delivered with a jovial kind of humour making the statement more palatable: “because if you're super serious people might think you're gay – as if that’s the worst thing.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Dr Dougal Sutherland says NZ still has some growing up to do.

This sort of male paranoia is evident both in the ‘bromance’ term coined in the 90s to describe close friendships between men, and the stupid ‘no homo’ culture of the 2000s still hanging about today.

Sutherland agrees that it appears heterosexual men are so frightened of being mistaken for gay they’ve got to add some form of disclaimer to any declaration of love.

“We still have some growing up to do in how we define, explain and understand love in a masculine way. How we can make it acceptable and normal to say ‘I love you’ without it being anything other than expressing emotions?”

Also pondering that question is Andre Chumko, the one friend who responded to my social media plea for interviewees. A Wellington journalist, he says he’s always telling mates he loves them but notices a big difference in reciprocation.

“ I get told it back by men friends who are straight far less - if at all - versus gay and queer men friends, and women.”

He says men are taught from an early age it's masculine to repress emotion, leading to a population in which many are “emotionally stunted, and unable to identify or openly share their feelings.

“Many straight men cloak their expressions of love in veils of homophobia. Society has a lot to ask itself about why it has made such a toxic environment for men to express their feelings.”

While there’s an undoubtedly long way to go in changing that environment, Bryce Casey thinks it's slowly coming around.

A co-host on The Rock Morning Rumble, he’s noticed there’s now next to no audience kickback on topics related to love or emotion.

“Guys are definitely more open to being vulnerable these days and I think more aware of the benefits of letting down that classic old tough-guy act.”

As for Casey’s use of the three words, just the other night he said them over the phone at the end of a catch-up with a mate. His friend later texted back the same thing.

“The more it’s encouraged the better. [That] may sound cheesy, but I’ve really noticed through the show's audience and through my own mates, the more loved people know they are, in a lot of cases, the stronger they become. Also, it feels good having your mates know it too, life can be short.

Supplied Sharyn and Bryce Casey. Bryce says life’s too short not to tell your mates you love them.

On Friday morning Cynthia Robins answers the phone at Formerly The Blackball Hilton​, the West Coast hotel she co-owns with Phil Lemmon.

“Speight’s?” she says when being told who commissioned the study; “well that’s just a Canterbury thing then, it has to be.” Something unprintable follows.

Robins is sceptical about the study’s findings, saying the stereotype of the staunch and resilient West Coast man is really quite incorrect: “West Coasters aren't any harder, everyone else is just softer.”

Seriously though, Robins says local men are perfectly adept at expressing their feelings for each other. In fact, two mates were married, then divorced, during one recent night’s shenanigans.

“I hear men saying things like ‘you’re not my wife but I still love you’ all the time. There’s a lot of male camaraderie where instead of saying ‘I love you’ they say ‘I’m glad we’re mates eh?’ and that means the same thing.”

Still, there’s no discounting the more than half of those survey respondents who said they wanted to hear the actual thing more often; those three little words that just seem so very hard to say.

Back to Dougal Sutherland who I’d earlier asked “does it really matter? Aren’t words just words?” – knowing all too well it does. and they’re not.

“Words are extremely powerful,” he said, adding that anyone who’s ever left it too late to say them knows that’s the case. Telling yourself “they knew I loved them, I never had to tell them” can be terribly cold comfort when they’ve gone.

“So say it now,” says Sutherland. “Now.”