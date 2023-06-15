'Finally, I can have peace' - Loafers Lodge survivor finds hope in new life

Tala Sili was a resident at Loafers Lodge and escaped the fire by jumping onto the roof of a neighbouring building.

One month on from the Loafers Lodge fire, the man who jumped to safety tells Nikki Macdonald he’s been given “a fighting chance to get the life I never had”. But he wonders why it took a fatal fire for people to care.

Tala Sili looks up at the blackened beige facade of Loafers Lodge and shakes his head in disbelief.

This is his first time back at the site of the fire that claimed five lives and would have snuffed his out too, had he not fled the choking smoke by jumping from his third floor window.

His eyes widen, and he sucks in breath through pursed lips, exhaling slowly, deliberately. After a moment, the panic subsides. While his sprained ankle has almost healed, the fear is taking longer to fade.

READ MORE:

* Man who raised Loafers Lodge fire alarm describes horror, and hardship

* The full story of the Loafers Lodge blaze

* Morgan Godfery: Human right to housing obscured by back and forth about density

* Former refugee who escaped fatal fire fears crucial visa paperwork is lost



Today is his birthday – he’s 33.

He hopes this is the year he gets the life he always wanted.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Sili escaped the fire by jumping onto the roof of the neighbouring building.

I don't want to die like this. I want to live, man.

Around 12.30am on Tuesday 16 May, Sili was in his room playing Fallout. He’s often awake at night, and video games help distract his mind.

He’d been living in the 92-room Wellington hostel since November 2021. After years of being shunted between transitional housing and private rentals, it was that or the streets. He was on the public housing register once, classified as “at risk”, but that went nowhere.

Loafers Lodge wasn’t a good place for him. His depression and anxiety make it hard to socialise. And he didn’t want to hang out in the kitchen and lounge with drunks and druggies.

He only knew the floor supervisor guy, who you texted if you lost your key.

Mostly, Sili lived in his room, making toasties in a toasted sandwich maker, boiling a kettle to make noodles, or walking 100m down Adelaide Rd to Rice Bowl Burger Bar for fried rice.

So when he heard stomping outside his room, then glass breaking, he assumed it was “some drunk person just acting crazy”.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Sili’s room was at the back left of the building.

But then he saw the smoke curling under the door.

“I opened the door and this huge cloud of just really black smoke rushed into my room. I looked outside and it was just black. I realised that the glasses breaking was the lightbulbs popping because of the heat. I was choking and couldn’t breathe, so I rushed to the window and I opened it up and tried to breathe in.

“Even though I couldn’t see the fire – it was just smoke – I could feel the intense heat. You know when you’re roasting something in the oven, and you open the door and stick your hand to the front. That’s how hot it was inside the room, with the smoke coming through. It was like being boiled alive.”

Looking from the Adelaide Rd facade, Sili’s room was on the left, second-from-back. To get to the exit stairs he’d have to go around the laundry and bathrooms to the opposite side of the building. He didn’t think he’d make it.

So instead, he opened the window, swung his legs out and hung there, bare feet dangling.

“I was pretty scared. I tried to get the courage to make the jump...I knew I couldn't just sit here, because I was going to burn alive.

“It’s a really horrible, terrible thing you don’t ever want to go through. Just the feeling of ‘Oh Jesus, I don’t want to die like this. I want to live, man. I don’t want to die in this place, in this horrible way’. Your survival instinct just kicks in – just leave. Just leave, any way you can.

“I think that’s what made me go to the window and just jump out. Even if I’m going to break my legs – do it, man.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post While his sprained ankle has almost healed, the fear comes back in waves.

Underneath Sili’s window, two floors down, is a flat roof, about the width of a doorway, belonging to the neighbouring Zip Plumbing building. Next to that is a higher, gabled roof.

But Sili couldn’t see that, because it was pitch black. So he just jumped and hoped.

“I just remember bouncing and rolling in the air and then just landing again.

”When I landed, I kind of got the air knocked out of me. I was about to faint, but I was just trying to take in breaths. Then I could feel the pain starting to develop in my leg. They were like shaking really bad.

”I crawled to the back [of the roof]. There was a lady down there, just watching what was going on. I shouted at her if she could please call the ambulance.”

After maybe 20 minutes, a firefighter appeared with a ladder, which he propped against Zip Plumbing’s back wall. It was only a storey high, but he came up the rungs to show Sili how to leap lightly down on his good leg.

When his sprained ankle hit the ground, there was a surge of pain. But he was safe.

The fire happened on the same date Sili’s dad, Iuta, died of brain cancer in 2017, back home in Tokelau.

“It was like his spirit was there to warn me about the fire, and save me,” Sili says. He raises his eyes skyward: “Thank you Dad, thank you so much.”

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff Sili has been rehoused in a self-contained apartment that finally gives him personal space.

From a nightmare to a dream

“It still feels like a dream,” says Sili, perched on the red couch he got from the Salvation Army. “To have my own place that I always dreamt about.”

This is his home now. The private space he so wanted for years, but could never get a hold on. It’s a Kāinga Ora public housing apartment in central Wellington, with its own bathroom and kitchenette.

The couch is the only furniture as yet. But it still feels like a palace, especially at $84 a week, compared to the $270 he paid at Loafers.

“It's the best place. It's way better than Loafers Lodge. Finally, I can have peace. I'm really happy now.”

Sili’s been enjoying cooking fish fingers and sausages, but hasn’t yet got his head around the digital oven.

The other thing he’s struggling to fathom, is why it took a fatal blaze to bring him here.

“I never had any hope. If it wasn't for the fire, I reckon I would be still stuck at that place for a long while. It had to be for a fire to happen, in order for me to get a good place. Which is pretty crazy.”

Before moving into Loafers Lodge in 2021, Sili lived at Oasis transitional housing in Lower Hutt. Before that, he was in a flat in Johnsonville, but the landlord sold up.

A housing support worker suggested Loafers Lodge. Sili knew a boarding house was a bad option for his mental health. But it was better than the alternative.

“I was trying to find my own place, my own home. So throughout the years, I've been moving around from place to place. Not really good places to stay at, but I was just so desperate for a roof, to be safe.

“After moving and moving, I eventually landed up here in Loafers Lodge, which wasn't really good as well. But I was just afraid if I refused this place, I'm just going to be out on the streets. So I had no choice but to accept.”

Sili thought he was on the waiting list for something better. But he wasn’t. He hadn’t been for four years.

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff While he’s ecstatic to now have his own space, Sili wonders why it took a fatal fire to get it.

Work and Income says it assessed Sili for the public housing register in 2018, and gave him a priority rating of A9. The eligibility scale runs from lowest priority B8 to top priority A20.

His needs assessment noted depression and anxiety, but no issues with shared accommodation. No matter, because he never got a home. And in April 2019, Work and Income says it made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Sili to reconfirm his eligibility. So it bumped him off the list.

Despite later ending up in transitional housing, he was never reassessed for the register. Until after the fire.

So, like many, Sili was stuck at Loafers with no likelihood of leaving.

Others had been pointed there by Work and Income. Like Raymond Lauder, who was living in his car.

To Raymond (and many others) that was clearly a housing emergency, but because Work and Income didn’t classify Loafers as emergency accommodation, his stay didn’t come with a guaranteed seven-day review and public housing assessment. Instead, it’s treated like any permanent private rental.

The mother of another fire survivor says when she and her son, who has learning disabilities and mental health issues, went to Newtown Work and Income looking for emergency accommodation, they were also told to try Loafers Lodge.

She says the Work and Income housing person told them he sent a lot of clients there. Her son accepted a room, believing it was temporary. However, he later discovered Work and Income regarded it as permanent, reducing his priority rating on the public housing waiting list.

She’s calling on the government to stop “deceitfully using the term 'permanent housing' when they mean housed like farrowing pigs or battery hens or sardines”.

Ministry for Social Development (MSD) regional director Lloyd Mareko says while MSD works with people to “support a housing solution”, “People make their own decisions about whether accommodation is suitable”.

But for many who ended up at Loafers, their only choice was between a bad option, and no option at all.

DCM Kaiarataki (advocate) Natalia Cleland agrees that’s an impossible choice, especially for people on the housing register.

Do you accept a non-ideal roof over your head, knowing that might reduce your chances of getting something better? Or do you stick it out with the other 2228 people waiting for public housing in Wellington, knowing that might mean another 232 days in your car or under a tree before you get matched with a home?

The solution, she says, is better interim accommodation.

“A safe, secure, permanent home is a human right and if New Zealand has a supply issue, and we can't supply everyone with that human right, the alternative – the stop-gaps – should only be stop-gaps. And they should be of the same standard that you expect someone else to live in permanently.”

City Missioner Murray Edridge says permanent housing is always better than emergency housing. But whether boarding houses such as Loafer’s Lodge are suitable for long-term housing is another question.

“Actually, we're all culpable for this... We all knew that the standard of accommodation probably wasn't good enough, but as a community we accepted it.

“It comes down to resourcing and more money in the system...If this was simple, it would have been resolved a long, long time ago. But availability of housing – that's quantity and quality of housing – are really important factors. And I don't think you can have one without the other.”

I lost everything. It was a big hit for me

Back at his apartment, Tala has compiled a shopping list of replacement clothes. There’s no replacing the tiger lily pot plant he found dumped on the street and nursed back to health.

“It was like my buddy, man. As long as you live, there's hope.”

When he discovered the fire was arson, Sili felt angry, and tired.

“Because I lost everything...All my life I've been struggling, and then that happens...It was completely hopeless at that point.”

Beside the clothing list, Sili has sketched a chisel-jawed Superman.

Among the everything he lost was the laptop he used to draw his comic and manga characters, and his art books dating back to 2009, when he moved to New Zealand from Tokelau for better mental health support.

Ever since that tough guy island upbringing, when he hid to avoid bullies, drawing has been his refuge.

Not long before the Loafers fire, Sili got a commission. It was from the Seaview Volunteer Fire Brigade, for the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge, on May 20.

He drew a firefighter climbing stairs into a blaze, with a phoenix rising out of it.

From the ashes of the Loafers fire, Sili has salvaged hope. He wants to do an art course, and get a job where he can draw all day. But he hopes that’s not the only good that comes from the tragedy.

“I would like just much more care taken of the kind of people put inside these places...It was only when the fire started that suddenly everyone was like, ‘Oh, we care. We care about you’.

“I hope no-one has to go through something like this ever again.”