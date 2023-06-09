Police remove student after North Canterbury school forced into lockdown

A student had to be removed by police from Kaiapoi High School on Friday morning.

A student was removed by police from Kaiapoi High School after their behaviour forced the school into lock down on Friday morning.

Principal Jason Reid said the North Canterbury school went into lock down at 9.50am in response to a person who was “acting in a non-compliant manner”.

Stuff understands a high needs student was at the centre of the lockdown. The student was removed from the school by police.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to a student who was “acting out”.

In a social media post to parents, Reid said the lockdown was initiated to reduce any risks to students and staff.

The lockdown had been lifted by the school’s second period.

Reid thanked police for their rapid response and praised students for the mature manner in which they responded.

“We will be monitoring the students for any signs of anxiety and will contact whānau if we see any concerns.”