Hundreds hit the powder at skifield's opening day

The slopes of Mt Hutt came alive over the weekend as the first commercial skifield to open in 2023 welcomed skiers and snowboarders donned in their warmest gear.

Under clear blue skies and sun on Saturday, Mt Hutt hosted about 1700 snowsport enthusiasts, ready to embrace the cold while getting some downhill speed.

The opening on June 10 was a day later than planned but Mt Hutt ski area manager James McKenzie said the delay allowed an extra 24 hours of snow-making.

“Mt Hutt was able to open just a day later than scheduled thanks to the efforts of our slopes team who worked 24/7 over the past week to build on a rather paltry snow base left after last weekend’s cold snap.”

There was “no doubt” the ski season would have started “considerably later”, he said, if not for the $2m invested by NZSki over the past two years in its snowmaking system.

The snow base on Saturday varied between 12 and 24cm.

McKenzie said while cover was “thin” in many places, the more than 1700 guests were able to enjoy their first laps of the 2023 winter season in near-perfect conditions: “blue skies and virtually no wind.”

Supplied The ski field opened a day later than anticipated to allow a thicker base for punters.

He was pleased with the turnout – “a great number”. Normally, 1500 could be expected on an opening day, he said, which was usually a Friday.

Skiers and boarders were able to enjoy the high-speed lifts which ran smoothly throughout the day, complemented by live music, tasty food and all other services including the Snowsports School.

This week’s weather forecast is for similar conditions: clear skies, light winds and mostly dry.

Mt Hutt hada long season last year, closing on Labour Day which McKenzie told Stuff was “the latest finish on record”. Staff had enjoyed some even more extreme season-defying runs in the past, he said – “[We’ve] skied up here in February”. He understood Manganui, a club field on Mt Taranaki, opened “for a day or two in May”.