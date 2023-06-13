Tourism business receiving Covid-19 wage subsidies didn't pay employee for 8 months

An Italian national on a working visa was forced to live off his savings after his employer left the country.

A Queenstown tourism company has been ordered to pay nearly $50,000 to a vulnerable employee it stopped paying during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite receiving $70,000 in government wage subsidies.

Southern Lakes Sightseeing Tourism Limited was ordered to pay Francesco Canina $27,000 in wage arrears, $2100 in holiday pay, $4000 in legal costs and $15,000 in compensation by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

The dispute arose after Canina, an Italian national on a working visa, began working for the company after an interview with sole director and shareholder Zibo Liu, from his home in Queenstown as a service manager in 2019.

Canina was charged with operating a van and arranging tours that were booked online but said his pay was erratic, and eventually he lost contact with Liu in March 2021.

From 19 July 2021 until 28 February 2022 Canina continued working for the company but was not paid.

However, government records show the company received four wage subsidies totalling $70,000 during the Covid-19 pandemic - the last being in August 2021 for $28,000.

Vaughan Brookfield/Stuff Canina was charged with organising sightseeing tours in Queenstown and driving a van.

Canina’s last contact with Liu was in October 2021 via email after he became aware she was in China.

In response Liu implied she had returned to New Zealand after being in lockdown in China but assured Canina she was sorting his payroll issues.

Liu proposed closing the business until December due to the lack of international tourists and paying Canina what the company owed him.

However, there was no further communication from Liu, leading to Canina emailing in November to say his unpaid wages were now 21 weeks in arrears. Canina suggested selling one of the company vans to get his wages.

“If I have to sell the other van as well to get my money back I’m going to do it, but then your business is over,” he said in an email.

Liu did not respond.

Canina told the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) the business had been impacted by the pandemic, and he had “coped” with not being paid by living off his savings and finding extra contract work.

An employment agreement supplied by Canina was not signed by Liu and no wage or holiday records were kept.

Subsequently, the ERA found Liu had abandoned her responsibilities to wind up the business and resolve employment issues and Canina had effectively been dismissed or made redundant in circumstances where he could have expected Liu to engage in a consultation process.

“Mr Canina impressed as being a patient and honourable person who despite being ill used by his employer, sought to maintain the business and its assets whilst he was not being rewarded.”

The ERA said Canina was in a vulnerable position at a time when he was trying to seek residency, and he had suffered significant distress.

Liu did not participate in any of the authorities' proceedings. She is believed to be still residing outside New Zealand.