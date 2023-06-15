More pressure comes on Minister over Niagara shipwreck threat

The RMS Niagara was sunk by German mines at the entrance to the Hauraki Gulf in 1940. How much oil remains on board is unknown, as successive governments have declined to conduct surveys of the wreck’s condition.

The government is coming under further pressure to do something about an oil-leaking shipwreck in Northland, with a statutory body voting unanimously to take action.

On Monday, the Hauraki Gulf Forum, made up of government, council and iwi representatives, passed a resolution to discuss the environmental threat posed by the RMS Niagara, with associate transport minister Kiritapu Allan and other ministers, and urge funding for reconnaissance of the wreck.

The Niagara was sunk by a German mine in 1940, and for 30 years, concerns have been raised about the oil remaining in its corroding fuel tanks.

Despite this, successive governments have declined to act to avert what has been described as possibly New Zealand’s worst environmental catastrophe, and refused funding to assess the wreck and the risk it poses.

Hauraki Gulf Forum co-chair Nicola MacDonald said the government had to stop closing its eyes to what was a major threat.

“I don’t want to talk and talk and talk about the issue. I want to have a face-to-face and get some answers, and ask the minister, ‘Are you going to do something?’”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Hauraki Gulf Forum co-chair Nicola MacDonald wants an urgent meeting with associate transport minister Kiritapu Allan to discuss the Niagara shipwreck.

The forum has a statutory role to protect the Hauraki Gulf’s environment, and MacDonald, who also chairs the Auckland Conservation Board and is chief executive of local iwi Ngāti Manuhiri, said it was only a matter of time before the Niagara collapsed, potentially causing a disastrous oil spill.

“And it won’t be my generation, it will be another five generations ahead of me, who will have to deal with the devastating consequences of that oil, absolutely ruining our coastlines.”

Allan has previously stated cost pressures have prevented an initial survey of the wreck being carried out, saying the government was “focused on bread and butter issues”.

But MacDonald says the Niagara is an issue of national importance, and to do nothing would be completely negligent.

“The bread and butter of the day will be mopping up tar on the blimmin’ coastlines and pristine sands - that’s what will happen.

Hauraki Gulf Forum chief executive Alex Rogers said there was deep concern around the table on Monday about the government’s lack of action, “and a sense of exasperation as to how they could take this position, given that it potentially poses the worst threat, not only to the health of the gulf, but to local communities.”

Rogers said the issue required urgent resolution, and what needed to be done was reasonably straightforward – fund a reconnaissance survey of the wreck to ascertain how much oil remained on board and what risk there was of it escaping.

Auckland councillor and Hauraki Gulf Forum member Mike Lee, said even if officials thought the risk of a major oil spill was low, they should take a precautionary approach.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Auckland councillor Mike Lee has campaigned for years for action to be taken on the RMS Niagara shipwreck, which is leaking oil off Northland’s coast.

“The Niagara presents a clear and present danger for this country if that oil is still there.

Lee, who has campaigned for action on Niagara for many years, said an oil spill could affect three marine reserves, miles of pristine coastline, and the habitats of up to 28 seabirds, including three that were endangered.

“The risk is a serious one, with huge consequences, and that risk can’t be responsibly ignored.”

The German government has said it will consider helping the cost of a wreck survey or oil recovery if it is approached by New Zealand’s government.

Allan says she has not done this, but would not rule it out.