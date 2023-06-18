'Mr Taco' tricked into liquid meth pickup for a cartel-linked plot, escapes conviction

Manuel Moreno Gonzalez, aka ‘Mr Taco’, was asked by a friend of a decade to pick up what he initially thought was wine.

An Auckland restaurant owner duped into aiding a Mexican cartel-linked plot to bring in $90m worth of cocaine into New Zealand has been discharged without conviction.

Manuel Moreno Gonzalez, aka ‘Mr Taco’, received the discharge at the High Court in Tauranga on June 9 after he had earlier entered a guilty plea to one charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The 64-year-old was swept up in plans by syndicate leader Tangaroa Demant​, who had been in contact with the feared Mexican De Jalisco Nueva​ Generation (CJNG) cartel, to bring 200kg of cocaine into New Zealand via the Port of Tauranga.

The syndicate also planned to smuggle methamphetamine into New Zealand, and it was through one of their number, fellow Mexican Angel Gavito Alverado – the CJNG’s man in New Zealand – that he found himself picking up a bucket of liquid methamphetamine opposite Auckland’s SkyCity in February 2021.

According to the sentencing notes, Gonzalez had met Alverado​ a decade ago when they worked together in a Christchurch restaurant, and they remained friends due to their shared cultural background.

“You say that Mr Gavito [Alverado] asked you to pick up some bottles you thought would be wine,” the sentencing notes said.

“Unexpectedly there was a bucket instead, which had a strong chemical smell.”

Alverado told Gonzalez the bucket contained liquid cocaine – it was in fact methamphetamine – something that angered Gonzalez.

“However, he told you he would have very serious problems if you disposed of the bucket,” Justice Layne​ Harvey said.

“Due to your knowledge of Mexican cartels, you were afraid to dispose of the material or involve the police.

“You state that Mexican organised crime groups have been known to kill entire families if stolen from or reported to police. Your daughters are in Mexico and you feared for their safety.”

The sentencing notes revealed Gonzalez picked up the bucket at a bus stop close to Auckland’s SkyCity from “an unknown male”, at the request of Alverado.

supplied The bucket of methamphetamine that Manuel Gonzalez was duped into picking up, photographed by a police surveillance team.

“You took a seat at the bus stop on Victoria St West opposite SkyCity and placed the bucket on the ground between your legs. Your co-defendant, Mr Demant, crossed from the Sky Tower side of Victoria St to the bus stop and sat next to you.

“Within a few seconds, you departed on foot, leaving the bucket behind. Mr Demant then left with the bucket.”

The bucket was taken to Rotorua, where Demant and another man “unsuccessfully attempted to extract the methamphetamine crystals”.

Gonzalez later told a pre-sentence report writer he was disappointed his friend had taken advantage of him, and the report writer “noted you became emotional when conveying your regrets”.

Gonzalez’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, told Justice Harvey his client’s offending was “at the extreme low end of the permissible range to even be liable of such an offence”.

He also said his client’s business would suffer from a conviction, and that he had been forced to close one outlet after the charge saw his liquor licence application declined.

Crown prosecutor Duncan McWilliam​ also said the adverse consequences of a conviction may be disproportionate, and that the Crown did not oppose the discharge.

Justice Harvey said Gonzalez had “so far lived a blame-free life with no blemishes on your record”.

He also praised what he said was a seven-day-a week work ethic, and noted Gonzalez employed staff and contributed to the economy.

“That is to be commended, and no one wishes to see your productive life derailed,” Justice Harvey said.

“For the offence of possession of methamphetamine for supply, I discharge you without conviction... You are free to go.”