Banned greyhound handler faces new charges

A licensed greyhound handler banned for 15 months after a greyhound tested positive for methamphetamine is facing further penalties after she abused two dogs and assaulted a trainer.

The Racing Integrity Board found Alysha Waretini guilty of three misconduct charges that all occurred on an Addington Raceway meet on February 28 – just weeks before she was banned for the positive drug test.

Waretini’s behaviour on the day was described by the board as being “erratic” and “reactionary”.

At the conclusion of race one, the winning dog owned by Waretini’s mother Lisa was selected for a urine swab. As the handler, Waretini was responsible for kennelling the dog in a “swab bay” for 40 minutes.

READ MORE:

* Greyhound racing 'no longer viable', decision delayed on its future

* Greyhound dies after suffering 'catastrophic injuries' during Auckland race

* Harness trainer charged with administering substance to horse on race day



However, when the swabbing official struggled to get the dog to give a sample, Waretini became “more and more aggressive”, yanking the lead and swearing at the dog which intimidated and distressed it.

She said the dog “had been a major f....ing pain in the arse all day”.

After 15 minutes the official told Waretini she would have to take the dog back to the swab kennel for a period before they tried again.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The dog racing industry is under pressure from animal welfare group SAFE.

When Waretini returned to the kennel block she was “extremely angry” and grabbed the dog with one arm around its neck and another around its rear before throwing it into the swab kennel with enough force that it hit its head on the back wall.

Later on the same day Waretini picked up another trainer’s dog by the neck at the conclusion of a race and threw it a metre away from the lure which was captured by video footage.

She then got into a verbal altercation with another greyhound trainer – who she had a background of conflict with – before shoulder barging him into a wall.

The trainer later photographed the bruising on his arm as a result of the incident, there was also video footage.

Waretini indicated she would defend the charges at the hearing on May 31, but she hung up the teleconference call soon after the Racing Integrity Board got hold of her.

They will now meet after July 7 – the deadline for Waretini to provide a written submission against the decision – to decide what penalty she will face for the three misconduct charges.

TVNZ SPCA Rescue follows SPCA Inspectors as they work to help abused and abandoned animals around Aotearoa.

Animal welfare group SAFE’s campaign manager Anna de Roo said the case was incredibly distressing.

“The callousness of the treatment these greyhounds received is shocking,” she said.

The animal rights advocacy organisation has long campaigned for a greyhound racing ban and de Roo said the latest industry review highlighted an upwards trend in injuries and slow responses to track safety concerns.

“Four separate reviews over 10 years have all uncovered significant animal welfare concerns,” she said.

“New Zealanders are behind a ban with 74% saying they would vote to ban the industry in an independent poll.

“The Racing Minister urgently needs to make a decision on the future of this harmful industry, or else greyhounds will continue to suffer.”