Kiwi woman dies in lagoon while holidaying in Rarotonga

Police say a 49-year-old New Zealand woman drowned while swimming in a lagoon on Sunday. (File photo)

A New Zealand woman has died in the Cook Islands while on holiday.

Cook Islands Police said the woman, 49, drowned while swimming in a lagoon at the Edgewater Resort in the Arorangi District of Rarotonga on Sunday (local time).

The Edgewater Resort and Spa chief executive Andrew Whittaker told the Cook Islands News it was a tragic event, and the death has been referred to the Coroner.

Whittaker said a blessing was held on the beach by a local bishop, attended by resort staff, guests and the local community.

“Our thoughts and respect are with her family back in New Zealand during this time,” Whittaker said.

He said they were working closely with the victim’s flatmate, who she was on holiday with.

The flatmate was being supported by police, guests, and the Cook Islands Funeral Service, he said.

“She is receiving support and welfare checks during this unfortunate time as she prepares for her friend’s body to return to New Zealand.”

In a statement, the New Zealand High Commission to the Cook Islands said they were deeply saddened by the death.

A staff member at the resort said they were all feeling the loss.

He said the woman was friendly towards staff, and looked like she was enjoying her holiday with her friend.

"Everyone that comes to the resort is a part of our family, so we're really sad. It was a tragic event and our thoughts just go out to her family.”

It was Rarotonga’s second water death this year.

A returning Cook Islander from New Zealand, a 52-year-old mother, died trying to save her 11-year-old daughter in January.