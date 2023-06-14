Relationship with rape-accused entertainment industry figure was 'toxic', woman says

The entertainment industry figure is charged with a raft of sex crimes, but name suppression means he cannot be identified in any way.

One of the women who has alleged she was raped by an entertainment industry figure battling almost a decade’s worth of sex crime charges told a jury their relationship was “toxic” – and “a place of absolute utopia”.

“It was control, it was drugs, it was parties, it was fantasies, it wasn’t real”.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was giving evidence at the High Court in Rotorua on Wednesday in the trial’s fifth week.

The man faces a total of 25 charges, including rape, indecent assault, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, assault with intent to commit sexual violation, attempted sexual violation, indecent assault and attempting to pervert justice.

He also alleged to have drugged women to aid his sex offending, and it can be revealed the allegations refer to multiple locations across the North Island.

There are nine complainants in total.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC had told the jury earlier in the trial that his client denied all the allegations against him, many of them the result of what he described as a “me too fest”.

The man was popular, he said, so didn’t need to “resort to that type of technique to have sex with women”.

He described his client as a man who had gone “from rags to riches”, and that while “many in our community adore him, along come the haters”.

Under questioning from Mansfield the woman, who gave evidence from behind a screen, described their relationship as “an affair, it wasn't a real relationship”.

Stuff The man is on trial at the High Court in Rotorua.

She also acknowledged their affair took place when the man was married.

“We were taking drugs and partying too much when we had families,” she said.

“Sexy, passionate, wild. You know what utopia means? It’s like a drug and it was addictive.”

Mansfield also questioned her over a gushing email she sent to the man, where she told him that “you captured me”.

“I want to stare into your eyes forever and make the world stop,” she wrote to him.

She described their relationship to the man by stating “you have a great wife and I’m going to be a dream girlfriend.”

She also told him “loyalty means so much to me”.

However, she also insisted that while the words were a refection of her honest feelings at the time, they were also “delusional”.

“I was holding onto something that wasn't real.”

She also recounted a time when she said the man locked her in a room after becoming angry when a visiting American entertainment industry figure “made a pass at me”.

She also said he forced her into having an abortion, and described her thoughts when he made her have what she said was unwanted sex.

“I believed I was getting what I deserved for the choices I had made.”

The trial is set to continue.