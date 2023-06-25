'Bootleg' concert organisers blame Government for events deemed 'total scam'

A new book argues that art copyists get a bad rap. They're not always forgers out to scam the unwary. In fact, there's an art to copying art that deserves its own place in art history. (Audio aired August 2022).

The elusive promoters behind a series of concerts which left concertgoers “cringing and laughing” have finally come forward.

In May, attendees were left furious after forking out up to $150 for tickets to orchestral performances of The Lord of the Rings and Hans Zimmer’s Hollywood soundtracks, which were described as “a total scam”.

More than a month after an initial request for comment, Germany-based promotions company Star Entertainment GBH has finally responded in a lengthy statement, in which they deny receiving negative feedback and accuse the New Zealand Government of “crippling culture and arts”.

“We are happy that we received such positive feedback with standing ovations across your country and support for our artists,” a spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Were these the worst concerts… of all time?

* Second 'bootleg' concert leaves crowd 'cringing and laughing'

* 'Total scam': Orchestra concert of 'bad cruise ship karaoke' sees crowd leave in droves



However, as Stuff reported, the feedback from concertgoers at two of the tour’s Wellington dates was anything but positive.

“The whole performance was a scam, [there was] no original film score, but instead some poorly played bootleg medleys or soundalikes,” concert-goer Fabrice Laroche said.

Laroche attended The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit – The Concert at The Opera House in Wellington in May.

Have you been able to get a refund for a Star Entertainment GBH show? Let us know at newsroom@stuff.co.nz

Attendees reported leaving the show early after an orchestra of only about 25 performers made it on stage at The Opera House, despite a cast of “almost 100 performers” being advertised.

SUPPLIED Concerts based on The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and Hans Zimmer’s orchestral music held at the Wellington Opera House in May drew widespread criticism from attendees. (File photo)

The promoters said the largely Ukrainian orchestra faced visa issues, in what they called an act of solidarity after Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Despite these obstacles, we presented the complete programme at its entirety, including all the most popular titles from the films with a high quality orchestra, great soloists, and a special guest from the movies,” the promoter said.

The company blamed the New Zealand Government for “crippling culture and arts” by not granting their performers visas in time for the tour.

“Every artist should be welcomed in your country without any delay or harassment in order to present his or her artistic performance to you. There is no reason why visa process should take weeks in the digital age, and it should be forbidden that express visas are only granted at a horrendous fee.”

123RF Star Entertainment Gmbh claim their undersized orchestra was down to their performers being denied entry into New Zealand in time for the tour. (File photo)

An Immigration NZ spokesperson confirmed Star Entertainment Gmbh filed requests for 47 people eligible for entry as they were from visa waiver countries, along with five visitor visas on May 9 – just three days before its first concert on May 12.

“Of the approved NZeTA performers, only 44 travelled to and departed from New Zealand. No Visitor visa applicants travelled to New Zealand.”

Visitor visa applications typically take 9 weekdays to process, those requested by Star Entertainment were approved on May 12.

“It’s essential for promoters to submit applications for their performers in a timely manner to ensure that they are processed in time and that the performers have sufficient time to travel to New Zealand before their scheduled performances,” the spokesperson said.

Star Entertainment Gmbh’s concerts have received similar criticisms in countries outside the European Union, with Irish outlet The Journal reporting concertgoers felt misled by the “amateur production” of an April show in Dublin.

Star Entertainment Gmbh’s concerts have resulted in legal action from The Lord of the Rings’ soundtrack composer Howard Shore, who released a statement on his website condemning the concerts as substandard.

The majority of complaints Star Entertainment Gmbh received were in relation to the concerts not being authorised by the artists and films they were covering, something they strongly denied.

“Most complaints refer to the fake news that our concerts were not authorised. We suggest you complain directly with the sources of disinformation - with the news media and on social media directly with the trolls,” the spokesperson said.

The promoters accused unnamed market competitors of spreading fake news around the legitimacy of their right to perform the music of Hans Zimmer and Lord of the Rings composer Howard Shore.

The Consumer Guarantees Act requires goods and services to be fit for purpose, durable and free from defects.

While many concertgoers said they would seek refunds, several spoken to by Stuff said they had received nothing but “radio silence” from Star Entertainment GBH since complaining.

Consumer NZ communications and campaigns manager Jessica Walker said refund disputes had the potential to be dragged out for months.

“Unfortunately, there’s no set time for providing refunds under the law. However, refunds should be made within a reasonable amount of time.

“Anyone who is still waiting for a refund could contact their bank to see if there’s the possibility of getting a chargeback if they paid by debit or credit card,” Walker said.

One man had to wait six months to receive a $470 refund after Elton John’s Auckland concert was cut short in February 2020 after the superstar fell ill.

Concertgoers were entitled to elevate their complaints to the Disputes Tribunal if they were committed to getting their refund, she said.

“If it continues to be a challenge getting a refund then there are other organisations that can help – there’s the Disputes Tribunal, and Consumer Protection. We recommend people keep records of any interactions with the ticket agent or promoter – it can be helpful to have this as evidence.”

If concertgoers wished to take their case to the Disputes Tribunal, ticket holders were urged to name both the seller and promoter , Ticketmaster and Star Entertainment Gmbh, in any claim, Walker said.