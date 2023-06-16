Farmer wasting thousands of litres of water in protest at council charges

Flaxton farmer Rodney Beck is protesting his incomplete subdivision’s annual water charges by running his water around the clock.

Rangiora farmer Rodney Beck has started pouring an estimated 10,000 litres of drinking water a day down the drain in a protest against Waimakariri District Council water charges.

Some years ago Beck, 78, and his wife subdivided their 20ha deer farm into five sections, each with water, power and phone connections, but the land has remained undeveloped, The Press reported on Friday.

Despite that, the council is charging water rates of $270 per section per year, even though no-one is using the water. In protest, Beck turned on each water supply last week.

“It does seem a waste, but I’m not going to back down. Why should I?” he told The Press.

Like many other councils around Aotearoa, the Waimakariri council is learning that disgruntled Kiwi ratepayers are not to be trifled with, and aren’t afraid to take matters into their own hands when aggrieved.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of New Zealand’s most bitter council disputes.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/The Press Flaxton farmer Rodney Beck goes into the Toby box to turn the water supply on.

Council vs the ‘the guilty bastard’

Tuatapere man Andy Pender deliberately poisoned 200 pine trees on council land in 2022 after the Southland District Council failed to respond to his complaint

Pender complained that the pine trees, which had been planted over 20 years ago were blocking the sunlight to his home.

After denying the offence, Pender came forward in February this year and said “I am the guilty bastard”.

“I didn’t want this [poisoning] to happen, but there was nowhere else to go.

“Those trees were planted and forgotten, and the council knew they would grow to more than 20 metres, and they gave no thought about the residents,” Pender said in February.

Last month Pender appeared in Invercargill District Court where a charge of intentionally damaging pine trees was dismissed after diversion was completed.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tuatapere man Andy Pender says he poisoned dozens of pine trees which prevent morning sun from hitting his house.

Council v an entire neighbourhood

In May a Wellington neighbourhood dispute got so cantankerous a council contractor painted broken yellow lines around and underneath cars in the street under the cover of darkness.

Originally, some residents in Donald Cre wanted overhanging trees in the narrow street removed to allow cars to park there, while leaving enough room for larger vehicles to drive past. Others wanted the trees to stay or to be cut back.

Submissions made at a council meeting in April revealed the end result was a compromise that pleased no one – with the trees and the parking both removed.

The crucial point tipping the balance towards removing the spaces was the illegality of parking on a roadside berm, which had been happening in Donald Cres.

In the end, as both sides argued their points, it was decided the broken yellow lines would stay, despite objections, and rules around parking on the berm were enforced.

Supplied A Wellington City Council contractor was spotted painting broken yellow lines on Donald Crescent in Karori late at night, leaving residents confused.

Council vs rubbish-toting resident

Fed up with her recycling not being collected and attempts to fix the problem falling on deaf ears, Beatrice Pritchard, who lives in a coastal west Auckland community, left her rubbish on the footpath outside Auckland Council’s Henderson office.

That still didn’t resolve the issue, so Pritchard, 74, decided last month to take the rubbish right inside the office.

Pritchard said she would continue to visit the office fortnightly to drop off her rubbish, until the problem was fixed.

After that, Auckland Council apologised, and said steps were being taken to resolve the problem.

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff Beatrice Pritchard was fed up with her recycling bin not being emptied, so she took her rubbish to the council.

Council vs West Coast landowners

Edgar Rochwalski and Janice Lee have been in dispute with Buller District Council over a piece of their 40ha property at Punakaiki since 2014.

The council has been taking water from the site to supply the town since 1988 under a verbal agreement with the previous landowner.

It said it negotiated with the current owners to buy the piece of land from which the water is drawn, but could not reach agreement.

Rochwalski interrupted the town supply and redirected water for power generation in November 2019 and January 2020.

Punakaiki was on a conserve water notice for days after the council’s tanks drained due to the removal of a weir.

The council complained to the police about damage to council property, but Rochwalski was not charged.

In 2021, the council issued a compulsory purchase order for the 25sq m of land involved, along with a right of way and easement to convey water.

At the time, neither side would say how much the council was offering for the land, but before then the owners said the council had offered $330.

On Friday, council manager Mike Duff said negotiations with the landowners were continuing.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Janice Lee and Edgar Rochwalski have been in dispute with the Buller District Council over access to their land.

Council vs pothole vigilante

Palmerston North drivers were having to dodge a growing number of potholes when a member of the public decided to take vigilante action.

Last October the Palmerston North City Council posted pictures on social media of the DIY repair efforts, which involved filling holes with concrete.

Residents replying to the photos took the opportunity to take pot shots at the council, many saying it was good someone was out there trying to do something.

But council transport manager Hamish Featonby​ said the work was already breaking up.

Putting concrete onto roads was like “mixing oil and water”, as the concrete did not bind to the roading material, he said.

The concrete would need to be dug out, adding to the cost of plugging the holes.

Featonby also warned it was dangerous to do work on the road without proper safety measures.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Amateur pothole filling on Richardsons Line, Palmerston North in 2022.

Council vs councillor

Then councillor – now Mayor – Phil Mauger was sent a $300 infringement notice by Christchurch City Council in 2021 for digging a trench without permission to resolve a long-running flooding problem.

The council launched an investigation in July 2020, days after Mauger commandeered a digger from his company, Maugers Contracting, and had a trench dug on red zone land.

Mauger and fellow councillor and supporter James Daniels said the work fixed the flooding overnight.

But the council, which plugged the trench to stop it working, questioned its effectiveness and said the trench created health and safety and environmental risks.

Along with paying the infringement notice, Mauger agreed to do free maintenance work in the red zone, at no cost to the council. He estimated the work would cost about $15,000.

Mauger and Daniels were unapologetic about digging the trench. Mauger said he would do it again if he could see an easy fix to a problem, but he said he might not be so hasty next time.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Two Christchurch city councillors had a trench dug to alleviate flooding in the Bexley red zone after years of complaints from residents. (Video first published August 2020.)

Council vs ark builder

Just Doi,​ who lives in the Otago coastal township of Aramoana, began building an ark on his property 15 years ago, without first checking with the Dunedin City Council.

He intended for his home to float as his "insurance policy" for rising sea levels.

The council later argued that the boat-shaped structure was a house, which meant it was subject to building regulations.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment became involved, and it was decided Doi would be given time to convert the structure into a “boat”, including removing four windows.

Then in 2021, the council said Doi had failed to obtain code of compliance certificates, or remove features “not compatible with a boat used in navigation”.

Doi, who had been hospitalised with bleeding ulcers as a result of the stress over potentially losing his home, said the council was using intimidation tactics, and he was worried his home would be demolished.

It looks like the long-running dispute has since been settled, with both Doi and the council saying in March that the matter had been resolved.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Just Doi, at his Aramoana home.

Council vs spraypainter

Lance Thorne and his partner bought a former railway yard with a derelict house, tumbledown shed and large workshop in the sleepy rural Canterbury town of Doyleston in 2018.

In December 2021, Thorne moved his automotive spray-painting business into his home workshop. That prompted complaints from neighbours for, according to the council, “causing serious disruption to the street”.

The council issued an abatement notice, which said any industrial activity on the premises was in breach of the district plan, contravened the Resource Management Act and was liable to prosecution.

Over the next year, the dispute spiralled into a row that would see fines issued, neighbours involved, threats to seize vehicles, prohibit anyone living on the premises and lawyers called in on both sides.

In November 2022, the council took the feud to the Environment Court, but the parties eventually agreed to an order allowing the operation of the paint and panel business, and storage of vehicles on the property. Thorne said it had cost him $30,000 in legal bills.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Doyleston resident Lance Thorne said the dispute with Selwyn District Council, which ended with an agreement he could continue to operate his paint and panel business, had cost him $30,000.

Council vs enormous tree

Tracy Fleet owns a section in Ashburton that has a 23m-high Tilia tomentosa, or silver lime, that takes up about 45% of the property, and is protected under the local council’s district plan.

She has been charged under the Resource Management Act with breaching the plan by allegedly trying to destroy or remove the tree in 2020. She has pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury for the charge, which is punishable by a $300,000 fine or up to two years in prison if she’s found guilty.

Fleet said she did not try to remove or destroy the tree, but wanted it pruned to make it safer for neighbouring properties and neighbours. The council found out about the work and stepped in to prevent it being finished.

Some arborists have expressed concerns about the safety of the tree, and one said it had three large trunks that were a major structural defect and potential hazard.

Fleet applied for resource consent to have the tree removed, and while the commissioner declined the application he had some sympathy for Fleet, saying "people should not be left feeling stressed and their wellbeing affected by a listed tree regardless of its ability to be retained".

The council sent Fleet a $9000 bill for the unsuccessful application, which Fleet is appealing to the Environment Court.