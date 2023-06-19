Friends pay tribute to 'remarkable human being' killed in crash with school bus

Jesse Crossan who died in a fatal car crash on Friday June 16 2023 in an accident involving a school bus on a road near Sefton, in North Canterbury.

One of the men killed instantly when their vehicle hit a school bus is being remembered as a remarkable human being who was passionate about the Christchurch music scene.

Jesse Crossan, 34, was a passenger in a car that collided with a school bus around 4pm on Friday in Sefton, North Canterbury.

The driver, Jesse Rouvi-Symons, 32, also died and six Rangiora High School students suffered minor injuries.

Friend and DJ Nick Flack said Crossan was a great friend to many in the Christchurch music scene and his passion for music and barbering was infectious.

READ MORE:

* Two dead, one seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Sefton, North Canterbury

* Two dead in car crash in Sefton, North Canterbury

* Two dead following crash between school bus and car



“He inspired many others to pursue their own musical and barbering dreams.”

Flack said Crossan was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends, “whether it be by sharing his knowledge and expertise or by simply being a supportive friend”.

“He was a true collaborator of life who loved nothing more than being with his friends and creating beautiful memories together.

“He was a shining example of what it means to be a true authentic human being and a true friend. We love you. Rest in peace Jesse.”

Flack set up a Givealittle page for Crossan in 2018 after he had a motorbike accident and broke several bones and suffered severe ligament damage to a knee.

Supplied/Supplied High school children were on a bus that collided with a car in Sefton, North Canterbury, on Friday afternoon. Two men were killed in the crash.

Family members and friends also paid tribute to Crossan on social media over the weekend.

Crossan’s mother Julia and his partner Hannah McKenzie said they were “completely and utterly heartbroken”.

“Jesse was the brightest light, and he will be missed more than words can explain,” they said in a joint post.

One friend described Crossan as being a gentle giant of a man with a razor sharp wit, a bright mind and a heart of gold.

Crossan’s funeral will be held in Christchurch on Friday followed by Rouvi-Symons funeral in Linwood next Monday.

Shortly after the crash Tranzit Coachlines confirmed one of its buses was involved in the crash.

“We express our deepest condolences to the passengers and the families who were travelling in the car, and we are so thankful that none of the students travelling on our bus and our driver were seriously injured,” Tranzit bus and coach general manager Jenna Snelgrove said.

“We will continue to work alongside the school, the community and the police through the investigation.”

It was a tragic weekend in North Canterbury after another crash in the Sefton area killed two people and seriously injured a third on Sunday night.

Police said they were alerted to the crash shortly before 7pm on Main North Rd near Amesbury Rd, just north of the Ashley River bridge. The serious crash unit had also been advised.