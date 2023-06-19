Five people killed in 'horrendous' weekend on rural roads

A third person has died after two vehicles collided in North Canterbury on Sunday night.

It was the second fatal accident near Sefton in two days, after Jesse Crossan, 28, and Jesse Rouvi-Symons, 32, were killed instantly when their vehicle collided with a school bus on Friday afternoon.

Inspector Peter Cooper said it had been a horrendous weekend on rural roads resulting in five fatalities.

“It’s so demoralising that we are not making changes to driving behaviours.”

READ MORE:

* Friends pay tribute to 'remarkable human being' killed in crash with school bus

* Two dead, one seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Sefton, North Canterbury

* Two dead in car crash in Sefton, North Canterbury



Cooper said drivers need to respect rural roads and concentrate on the traffic in front of them.

While he was not attributing blame to any of the drivers, Cooper said there were poor weather conditions contributing to Sunday night’s accident.

Police were alerted to the crash shortly before 7pm on Main North Rd near Amesbury Rd, just north of the Ashley River bridge.

Two people died at the scene and one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance because the rescue helicopter could not attend due to poor weather conditions.

Cooper confirmed the patient had died overnight.

One motorist who arrived at the scene five minutes after the initial impact said she would not be able to get the scene out of her mind for a long time.

Krystal said one vehicle was unidentifiable but looked like it was a white ute.

She said the surface of the road was wet, but it was not raining at the time. However, as she headed northwards towards home she did encounter heavy rain periodically.

Supplied Jesse Crossan who died in a fatal car crash on Friday June 16 2023 in an accident involving a school bus on a road near Sefton, in North Canterbury.

Waka Kotahi are making improvements to roads in the area from Saltwater Creek to Cam River to help reduce accidents, including widening roads, extending safety barriers and more traffic lights.