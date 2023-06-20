Polyamorous exes: How to split $2m home three ways divides Supreme Court

The trio were in a relationship before separating. (File photo)

The battle over a $2 million property owned by a man and two women who were in polyamorous relationship went all the way to the Supreme Court, who have just dismissed an appeal in a first case of its kind in New Zealand.

The Auckland trio lived at the property in Kumeū for 15 years.

After their relationship ended, they turned to the Family Court to determine how the property, which was jointly owned, should be divided. The Family Court said it did not have jurisdiction, as did the High Court.

However, the Court of Appeal overturned that ruling in 2021, finding the Family Court could determine claims regarding polyamorous relationships in the same way it determined claims from those who were married, in a civil union, or in a de facto relationship.

But one of the trio sought leave to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the appeal – the main issue being whether the Family Court has jurisdiction under the Property (Relationships) Act (PRA) to determine relationship property claims in regard to a polyamorous relationship.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The man and two women lived together at the property in Kumeū, Auckland, for 15 years.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court released a majority decision finding that a “triangular relationship is capable of being subdivided into two or more qualifying de facto relationships under the PRA, just as is the case for a non-triangular ‘vee’ arrangement”.

That means the case will be sent back to the Family Court.

Lilach and Brett Paul married in February 1998. The following year, Lilach met Fiona Mead and in 2002, the three formed a polyamorous relationship.

In November of that year, the trio moved into a four-hectare property in Kumeū in Auckland's northwest. The farm was purchased in Mead's name for $533,000.

For the next 15 years, the trio lived together at the farm. For the most part they shared the same bed.

In 2017, the property had a QV of $2.175 million.

Throughout the relationship, Mead worked as a vet and Brett established a paintball business on the property.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fiona Mead sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court and has now been ordered to pay $25,000 in costs.

The Pauls also had a lawn mowing business.

Soon after the trio moved into the property, they had a ceremony where the Pauls gave a ring to Mead.

In November 2017, Lilach Paul separated from her husband and Mead, and the following year Brett Paul and Mead separated.

Mead still lives at the Kumeū property.

In February 2019, Lilach Paul applied to the Family Court seeking a one-third share in the property due to the trio’s “committed relationship”.

Mead objected, saying the relationship had been between three people and did not qualify as a de facto relationship.

The Court of Appeal said the word “couple” in the Property (Relationships) Act might be seen as conveying a “flavour of exclusivity”.

But there were clear contextual indications in the law’s wording that it was possible for two people to live together as a married couple at the same time one of them was in another committed relationship, the judgment said.

The court ruled there may be multiple qualifying relationships between two people to which the act could apply, which a majority of Supreme Court judges agreed with.

Justice Stephen Kós, Justice Mark O’Regan and Justice Joe Williams agreed with the Court of Appeal decision, however Dame Justice Ellen France and Justice Susan Glazebrook disagreed.

“Where a qualifying relationship of marriage is altered by the formation of a triangular relationship with a third person, the married couple do not thereupon cease to be married for the purposes of the PRA, and that act may continue to apply to each part of the triangular relationship, just as it may to each part of a vee arrangement.

“Nor are we persuaded that potential, but unexplored, complexities in the operation of the PRA and other legislation are so substantial as to imply a contrary, excluding intention on Parliament’s part,” the majority ruling said.

They concluded a triangular relationship can be subdivided under the PRA, just as a two-person arrangement can.

They dismissed the appeal and ordered Mead to pay $25,000 in costs.

Justice France and Justice Glazebrook, however, considered the High Court was correct that the Family Court had no jurisdiction. They were concerned with the artificiality of treating the relationship as subdividable in order to be able to quality under the PRA.

“...The end result here ignores the way in which these parties in fact conducted their lives and how they saw their relationship. We say that because the only basis on which there can be one or more qualifying relationship(s) is by effectively ignoring the fact there was a third person in the relationship and, instead, shoehorning the parties’ relationship into the coupledom paradigm.”

The judges said it should be left to Parliament to decide whether to extend the PRA.

“We see the various matters we have identified as indicating Parliament is better placed to address the question of the extension of the act to polyamorous relationships,” they said.

Lilach Paul's lawyer, Nura Taefi, said her client was "very happy with the outcome".

James Duckworth, Brett Paul’s lawyer, said in a statement that Brett Paul was “extremely pleased with the decision” which for the first time, confirms the legal position of a three-person relationship in the laws of New Zealand and what happens when the relationships' breakdown.

“Having lived in such a relationship for 15 years, he believes this decision to be fair and just. To Brett, this recognises the years Fiona, Lilach, and himself spent together and all the hard work that they did,” Duckworth said.

Brett Paul hopes they will be able to finally resolve matters between themselves.

Mead and her lawyers have also been approached for comment.