Parent called for kids to wear black to school rainbow Pride parade

A parent who disagreed with a Wānaka school’s rainbow Pride parade encouraged students to wear black to rebel against the event.

Mount Aspiring College celebrated Pride week last week with several activities, including a voluntary parade for students.

However, the day before the rainbow-themed parade, a parent of students at the school made a homophobic comment on his public Facebook page, encouraging other parents to send their children to school in black.

“Mount Aspiring College stick your priđe day up your arse your sick [sic],” he wrote. “If you agree let your kids where black tomorrow. Shits gone to far [sic].”

Stuff has chosen not to publish other comments, some of which were in support of his post, while others called him out.

The parade went ahead with about 10 to 20 pupils taking part and a senior leadership team of teachers.

However, parade participants reported being yelled at by other school pupils and being called "sick".

A pupil told the Otago Daily Times: “There was a lot of homophobia, which was not great.”

School principal Nicola Jacobsen said she was disappointed at the parent’s actions.

She said two children were disciplined after making snide remarks around why the school was holding a Pride parade.

./Stuff Mount Aspiring College Nicola Jacobsen was disappointed in the online vitriol around the school’s Pride week.

“There were a couple of students who did the wrong thing and made inappropriate comments, around not understanding why the parade was happening.”

“We have got a really diverse student body, we are a reflection of the community values.

“It was all around the theme of being who you want to be,” she said.

The parent who made the original post could not be reached for comment.

Pride week leader and activist Shaneel Lal said this type of online bullying and discouragement form parents was damaging to children who identified as LGBTIQA+.

”It is unusual for a school parent. I don’t understand how people who have argued for so long they care about children, are now targeting children.

“Being homophobic and transphobic will not stop their kids from being queer, it will simply mean their children will not share with them their true self.”

Lal said continual themes or abuse could be harmful to those struggling with their identity and said the comments made by this parent weren’t helpful.

./Stuff One of the most beautiful backdrops and one of the wealthiest parts of New Zealand sits Mount Aspiring College.

Jacobsen said she had reported the social media thread to Netsafe and Facebook, and informed the school board of trustees.

“I think it was a fantastic [Pride] week, and it is really important that we do mark things like the school’s pride week because all of us need to feel like we belong in the community.

“That is challenging for some people.

“I would be really saddened to think [the homophobia] was something that was seen as a Wānaka problem.”

She said there was always a display of books in the school library children can read, as well as pride-friendly cartoons.

The school would continue to celebrate Pride week and all of its community.