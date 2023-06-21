Pair killed in ute in triple fatal crash were married with children

The scene of the crash on SH1, north of Woodend, that killed three people.

An early childhood teacher with four children and her husband were among the three people killed in a head-on collision in North Canterbury on Sunday.

Donna and Christopher Young were in a ute that collided with a car being driven by Bridget Glackin, 47, near Amesbury Rd, just north of the Ashley River Bridge, just before 7pm.

Glackin and Christopher Young died at the scene. Donna Young died later in Christchurch Hospital.

Glackin was the marketing manager for Framingham Wines in Marlborough. She previously spent more than two decades working for some of the country’s biggest businesses, including Fonterra and Telecom.

Inspector Peter Cooper earlier said it was a horrendous weekend on rural roads in Canterbury, resulting in five fatalities.

“It’s so demoralising that we are not making changes to driving behaviours.”

On Friday, two men died in a crash between a car and a school bus in nearby Sefton.

Jesse Crossan, 34, and Jesse Rouvi-Symons, 32, died at the scene. Six Rangiora High School students suffered minor injuries.

While he was not attributing blame to any of the drivers, Cooper said poor weather conditions contributed to Sunday night’s crash.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Bridget Glackin was the marketing manager at Framingham Wines.

It’s not the first fatal crash near the intersection of SH1 and Amesbury this year.

On April 30, 70-year-old Christchurch man Robert Burns Hutcheson died in a crash there between a car and a motorcycle.

A second person was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition, police said at the time.

Waka Kotahi is making improvements to roads in the area from Saltwater Creek to Cam River to help reduce crashes, including widening roads, extending safety barriers and more traffic lights.