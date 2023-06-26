Givealittle page set up for Pacific's first free children's heart hospital

The Children’s Heart Hospital in Fiji has operated on children from around the Pacific, for free.

A group of Kiwi professionals have started a Givealittle page for a portable heart machine that could save the lives of hundreds of Pasifika children.

Sai Sanjeevani Children's Heart Hospital in Fiji, the only one of its kind in the Pacific, provides free life-saving specialised cardiac surgeries for children in the Pacific.

They’ve performed 214 heart surgeries for children from Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Papua New Guinea.

Hospital director Dr Krupali Tappoo hopes a new portable echocardiogram, which could help diagnose and monitor heart conditions remotely, could extend their reach into rural Fiji and other parts of the region.

READ MORE:

* Melanesian languages 'overlooked' in New Zealand's Pacific Language Week series

* Gallery brings archive of 3000 Pasifika photographs to Christchurch

* Pacific reunification sealed as Kiribati is welcomed back to the Forum family



She said most Pacific countries don’t have an echocardiogram.

“Last year we went to Kiribati and the Solomon Islands but needed to borrow a machine from Australia,” Tappoo said.

“We have a fixed echo machine in the hospital but having a portable one would help us save hundreds, maybe thousands more children’s lives.”

Supplied A 7-week-old baby was the youngest to be operated on at the hospital in April 2022.

Doctors from New Zealand, America, Singapore and India travel often to Fiji to conduct free heart surgeries for children.

Tappoo said without this, families could be forking out more than $100,000 for overseas treatments.

“A lot of these children, without medical intervention, they don’t get to live very long. And many of these families can’t afford to get treatment overseas.

“We could save many more lives if we’re able to go to them.”

The youngest child they’ve performed heart surgery on was a 7-week-old baby last year.

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF At an eye clinic in Fiji, blindness can be reversed with a swift, transformative surgery. But out of the corner of the medics’ eyes, a worrying new threat is looming.

The group of hospital volunteers behind the Givealittle page include former Fiji residents, Ankit Narotam and Sreyon Murthi.

Outside of their day jobs as an IT specialist and pharmacist in Auckland, the two travel frequently to the hospital as part of a volunteer group.

Murthi said during a recent visit, she saw 25 children receive cardiac surgeries in eight days – nine of them from the Solomon Islands, four from Kiribati and the rest from Fiji.

“Without this hospital, there is nowhere for these sick children to get cardiac surgeries free of cost in the Pacific,” she said.

Supplied Ankit Narotam, front, volunteers at the hospital when he travels to Fiji.

The new portable echocardiogram would cost $79,341 from GE Healthcare NZ, and enable specialists to screen children born with heart disease.

“We can’t all perform heart surgery, but we can do what we can do to help,” Narotam said.

“We see the impact these surgeries have on these families. To see tears in their parents eyes when they realise that it’s free, that it can save their child’s life – we break down with them.”