Tradies find safe hidden in the foundations of an Auckland home

A woman found a safe underneath the carpet of the south Auckland home she has lived in for the last 15 years.

An Auckland family uncovered a mystery while renovating their flood-soaked garage, unearthing a safe underneath sodden carpet.

Finding the round safe, which measures just about 20cm in diameter, was a shock, for the Auckland mum, who asked not to be named.

The family has been living in the farm house just outside Patumahoe for the past 15 years without any idea of what lay beneath their feet.

But after the rains earlier in the year saturated part of the home, they decided they had to pull up the sodden carpet and remove the asbestos laden ceiling as well.

“[The tradies] just said, did you know you have a safe underneath your carpet?,” she said.

The safe occupies a small corner of what is now a garage adjoining the house, and the woman thinks it’s likely been there since the home was built in the late 1950s.

“I don’t know if the owner [of the house] before us would have known about it because they’d have got into it,” she said.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff The safe was in the corner of a room that was affected by the floods.

The safe has been concreted into the foundation of the building.

While the opening is only about 20cm across, she thinks the safe itself might be larger as the concrete is slightly raised in a rectangular shape around it.

There was speculation about what might be in the safe, but no one was getting their hopes up that there might be riches inside.

She said she had already had a bit of fun trying to get into it with a stethoscope, but that venture yielded few results.

With no luck in getting into the safe, she posted on Facebook to see if someone would be up for the challenge of breaking into the safe and was met with dozens of offers from eager safecrackers.

But while they were eager, they all offered the brute force approach, which isn’t ideal for keeping the safe intact, the woman said.

While she isn’t expecting gold bullion inside the safe, she hopes that its contents could at least be interesting.

And if not then she wants to keep it in one piece to use again. She is even considering digging it out of the concrete foundations.

“If I can work out how to get in then I want to turn it into a time capsule for someone else to find one day,” she said.

But right now she is looking for someone to help her crack the safe. Email newstips@stuff.co.nz