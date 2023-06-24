OceanGate's chief archaeologist is a Kiwi scientist

Chief Archaeologist Dr Bridget Buxton pictured with the Titan submersible in 2021.

A Kiwi scientist is a leading expert for OceanGate, the company whose Titan submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion” this week, leaving five dead.

Dr Bridget Buxton is listed as one of the company’s nine experts on the OceanGate Foundation website. The website details her experience as an underwater archaeologist and historian.

She previously appeared on a 2022 promotional video for the company which promised to make voyagers “a partner in scientific discovery”.

Buxton’s Kiwi accent stood out against the dramatic voiceover and uplifting music.

“A citizen scientist is also involved in the science. They are doing jobs that are essential to the scientific research, not just busy work,” she explained.

The video also showed Buxton sitting alongside the company’s former CEO Stockton Rush, inside the Titan submersible.

“We are looking at the process of degradation at the site. We are trying to make a really good map of the site in its current state,” she said.

Supplied Kiwi marine archaeologist Dr Bridget Buxton sitting inside the Titan submersible with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Multiple sources name Buxton as the chief archaeologist for Oceangate Titanic Expeditions in 2021 and 2022.

Buxton is an associate professor at the University of Rhode Island on the east coast of the US specialising in ancient history and Mediterranean underwater archaeology, according to the university’s website.

“She specialises in classical underwater archaeology, and has been at the forefront of introducing new robotic technologies to underwater research,” the website reads.

“She has worked on and co-directed archaeological expeditions all over the world, including the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, and the South Pacific, discovering dozens of historic shipwrecks.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Buxton studied at Victoria University in Wellington between 1989 and 1995. She was awarded a master of arts, with distinction, in classical studies.

She then went on to complete her PhD at the University of California, Berkeley as a Fulbright scholar in ancient history and Mediterranean archaeology.

Stuff has reached out to Dr Bridget Buxton for comment.