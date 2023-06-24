Send in the clowns? Last-ditch bid launched to save circus school

The Circus Hub, Wellington’s only circus school, is at risk of closing its doors in a few months’ time if significant financial shortfalls can’t be overcome.

The pandemic and rising cost of living have brought many challenges for Circus Hub.

The Wellington Circus Trust faces a shortfall of $50,000 to keep the school running for the rest of the year and has launched a six-week fundraising campaign to raise the funds.

The circus is having trouble attracting talent.

“We ask that anyone who has ever thought of trying a circus class comes and gives it a go,” says Rosalie Ducharme, general manager of the Circus Hub.

“We are an inclusive, non-competitive and welcoming space for students of all ages and abilities. It is never too late to join the circus.”

The circus arts community and industry depend on the Circus Hub which is the only training space of its kind in Te Whanganui-a-Tara and offers specialist equipment and circus training.

Ducharme, a Cirque du Soleil artist, says a plan is in place to rebuild student numbers to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are reaching out to the community to support us in the short term to make it through to the end of the year, until we can see the expected results come through and get back to sustainable levels.

“The response from our trainers and students has been incredible so far. We have received so many offers to help us, so we can make it through this crisis.”

The Circus Hub has been the largest and busiest circus school in New Zealand.