Staffer injured, police negotiating as five offenders escape youth justice facility

Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo, near Rolleston, is the only Oranga Tamariki youth justice residence on the South Island (file).

Authorities are negotiating with a group of five youth offenders who escaped their unit and are currently on the roof of the Christchurch Youth Justice Facility, Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo.

Police were called to the facility shortly after 11am on Saturday after reports of a group of youths acting disorderly.

As of 3pm, the event was ongoing. Fire and Emergency were also on site to assist police and Oranga Tamariki.

A staff member was injured in the incident and has been taken to Christchurch hospital for minor injuries, Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Mike Bush said.

In February, five young people spent several hours on the roof of a Canterbury youth justice facility after breaking out of their unit.

The youth facility has capacity for 40 rangatahi. It is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences in New Zealand, and the only one in the South Island.