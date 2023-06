Police confirmed the body was found on an Auckland beach. (File image)

A man’s body has been located following a water-related incident at Ōrewa Beach in Auckland on Saturday.

Police confirmed the body was located on the beach at around 11.30pm.

Earlier in the day, at 2.30pm, police were called after a man in a dingy was reported overdue from his trip.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.