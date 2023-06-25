Man dies in police custody from medical event

Police officers say they were concerned for the man’s welfare after they arrested him. (File image)

A man has died in police custody from a medical event, after he was arrested for trying to break into cars at an Auckland intersection.

Police said they received reports of a van parked in the middle of the intersection of Mt Albert and Dominion Rd at 5.45pm on Saturday.

Callers also advised that a man was walking on the road and had been attempting to open the doors of cars stopped at the intersection.

The man was located on Dominion Road a short time later and was taken into police custody for unlawful interference with a vehicle.

After arriving at the Auckland District Custody Unit, officers became concerned for the man’s welfare as he appeared to be suffering a medical event, a police spokesperson said.

Police said officers immediately transported the man to hospital, but he died a short time later.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Police were making enquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has also been notified.