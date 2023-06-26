Kiwi deep sea explorer says Titan captain ignored his safety warnings

The submersible vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

Kiwi deep sea explorer and previous external member of the team, Rob McCallum says he warned OceanGate CEO and Titan submersible captain Stockton Rush about the use of carbon fibre.

The deadly implosion of the Titan submersible has raised questions about whether the vessel exploring the Titanic wreckage was destined for disaster because of its design.

Speaking to RNZ on Monday, McCallum said he had spent time with Rush and his team at their warehouse where they were managing the Titan’s construction. He said he warned him about three aspects of the Titan.

“The first, using material which is not appropriate for deep water vessels. They were using carbon fibre which is unique in the sense that no one would ever use it.

“It’s ok in the aviation industry, but it's not good for high-pressure situations,” he said.

All five people aboard the Titan died when it was crushed near the world's most famous shipwreck. The Titan, owned and operated by OceanGate Expeditions, first began taking people to the Titanic in 2021.

1 NEWS The dramatic four-day search for the missing submersible has ended with a tragic conclusion.

McCallum told RNZ said his second concern was the “cavalier attitude” towards sourcing equipment.

“You will have seen in the media reports of subs' primary interface was a Sony police station game controller.”

McCallum said the third and “most alarming” was the culture and attitude of daily operations.

“In the maritime industry, safety is the central theme of our daily operations, it’s all sea fare not just those that go beneath the waves. The attitude was one of anyone that raises a safety concern will not only be silenced but they will be ex-communicated to that effect,” he told RNZ.

Wilfredo Lee/AP OceanGate CEO and Titan captain Stockton Rush, left, ignored warnings from Kiwi deep sea explorer Rob McCallum.

McCallum said David Lockridge wrote a report to Rush that detailed all the faults he found in a calm and considered manner.

He said he also tried to warn Rushton of the dangers around having an unclassed or uncertified vehicle.

When asked about the repercussions for Rush, McCallum said the five people at the bottom of the ocean were the price.

“An incredibly tough price to pay for ignoring well established engineering principles and attempting to challenge the laws of physics,” he said.

McCallum said that comparing the Titan submersible to the rest of the fleet was like comparing a homebuilt aircraft with a Boeing airliner, “the difference in an engineering standard is profound”.