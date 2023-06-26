Safe-cracker reveals his secrets after woman finds vault under carpet

A woman found a safe underneath the carpet of the south Auckland home she had been living in for 15 years.

Breaking into a safe takes a very specific set of skills – including knowing when to look the other way – says one of New Zealand’s expert locksmiths.

Safe-cracker Paul Duffy is one of the many offering to help open a secret safe an Auckland woman found under her carpet while renovating her house.

The woman, who asked not to be named, put out a call for help on Facebook after tradies pulling out flood-damaged carpet discovered the safe concreted into the foundations of her Patumahoe home.

Experts and hobbyists flocked to offer tips and their skills, after Stuff ran a story about the find over the weekend.

Some suggested a heavy-handed approach: jackhammer it out. Others suggested trying the combination set at the factory.

But Duffy, who breaks into 200 to 300 safes a year for his job at Auckland Security Consultants, said there was a little more to it than that – including a healthy dose of discretion.

The locksmith and safe cracker of close to 40 years has been around the world with his trade and said he had learnt to avert his gaze when the contents were revealed.

Jon Elswick/AP No one knows what might be in the safe that is concreted into the foundations.

In one case, he was called to Titirangi. A woman “well into her 80s” had been locked out of the safe in the home she shared with her husband, who had since died.

When Duffy got into the safe, tucked away in the corner of the attic, he found spools of old celluloid film.

He handed the reels to the woman, who was “very happy” to be reunited with the pornography she and her husband had made together in their younger years.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The contents of vintage film discovered in one woman’s safe was... unexpected. (File photo)

While much of his job involved unlocking treasured memories and possessions, Duffy said safes had a tendency to bring out the worst in people, which could make for some “uncomfortable” experiences.

“If granddad had a safe, I can guarantee you, there are three other people who know granddad had a safe.

“I got a call once from a guy whose dad had died and he wanted me to come around and open his dad’s safe.

“When I got there his dad’s body was still in the room. I think he was still f...ing warm.”

As for the Patumahoe job, Duffy said while it was a decent safe, there were ways to get into it and he was willing to do the job pro-bono.

First-up he said he will manipulate the safe’s locking mechanism to try to build a map and find weaknesses in the outside.

If that fails to crack the safe, he would drill a 4mm hole in the safe door and insert a pinhole camera, so he can watch as the mechanism clicks into place.

The drill hole can then be repaired, and restored back to its pre-tampering state.

As for what is in it, that’s not for Duffy to know. His job starts and finishes with the safe, so when it’s open he excuses himself from the room and heads back out to his truck.