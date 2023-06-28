Firefighter who became homeless gets place to live from Auckland charity

A former firefighter and surf lifesaving coach who became homeless after suffering from alcoholism and debilitating injuries now has a roof over his head thanks to HomeGround – Auckland City Mission’s 'home' for those in need.

Bryne Gregory​ first received care from the charity three years ago after an accident reduced his mobility and left him unable to work.

With no income he became homeless and found himself on the steps of Auckland City Mission.

“I arrived at the City Mission in a really, really dark place. The staff there welcomed me with open arms, and showed a lot of empathy,” Gregory said.

READ MORE:

* Woman charged over false alarm at Auckland City Mission

* Kiwi company's Snoop Dogg-themed NFTs raise $1m for Auckland City Mission

* Auckland man to clock up 325 kilometres with walking frame for homeless charity



RICKY WILSON/STUFF Gregory has been involved in surf lifesaving for 45 years both competitively and as a coach. He was also a firefighter for 12 years. He now volunteers when he can for the City Mission.

“I just had major issues with alcohol, that was my demon. Never did drugs, alcohol was my demon.”

The charity provided him with a temporary bed and connected him to counselling services to deal with his problems.

He eventually found a rental, but last year, the 59-year-old again found himself with nowhere to go – when his lease ended while he was in hospital receiving treatment for a broken hip.

“I had nowhere to go, so I gave the mission a call and the doors opened here for me,” he said.

Gregory is a tenant in one of HomeGround’s 80 apartments which offers homes for those on the social housing register.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The residents’ lounge – a place for the permanent apartment dwellers to come together.

“I really love it here. It took me about two months to settle into the building, but since then, it's just been a really cool rollercoaster ride,” he said.

“I’ve met lots of new people and the staff and the rooms are awesome. I’m happy to stay for as long as they’ll have me.”

The first tenants moved in to the facility in April last year, and have 24/7 access to a shared rooftop garden and residents’ lounge, a community dining room, community spaces, a health centre, a pharmacy and addiction withdrawal services.

City Missioner Helen Robinson​ said the first year had been “incredibly humbling” and she was proud to see that 80 people who have had “traumatic, challenging and truly difficult lives” now had a home.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Robinson said there was no one answer to homelessness, but the premise of HomeGround, was to offer support which hadn’t been offered anywhere else.

“I am conscious of how incredibly lucky we are to have the support of thousands of Aucklanders and people across New Zealand,” she said.

“I am also conscious that before our tenants moved in, HomeGround was just a building, and now it is a home.”

HomeGround, which was 11 years in the making, was designed to respond to the “significant increase” of homelessness in Auckland as a result of the housing crisis.

Robinson said there was no one answer to homelessness, but the premise of HomeGround, was to offer a kind of support which hadn’t been offered anywhere else.

“Our mission is to provide affordable, appropriate, good housing and that’s the big challenge but also why HomeGround is so important. It's brought onto the market a kind of option that was never there before.

“We know the need is greater than simply 80 new homes, but we will continue to work with other social agencies, government and landlords to keep offering safe, secure homes to people who need it most.”