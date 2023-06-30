Aucklanders wave goodbye to half-price public transport

Commuters who have been saving with half-price public transport fares will be back to paying full price on Saturday morning – if they're 25 or older. Since July 1, 2022, all public transport tickets nationwide have been 50% off.

Aucklanders aren’t happy to see the back of half-price public transport.

After more than a year of subsidised fares, Friday is the last day of the scheme.

From Saturday, under-25s will continue to receive half-price fares, while under 13s will travel for free. But those over 25 will face full price.

The discount was introduced in July 2022 to encourage people to use public transport after Covid-19. The scheme was extended in response to the cost-of-living.

Stuff asked Aucklanders how they felt about subsidised fares coming to an end.

“I think its a terrible idea. I think more people should have access to public transport and having it cheaper will keep people on it.” Jarrod Hills said.

“The cost of petrol keeps increasing and every other charge, including owning a car.”

Mishka Brown said the return to full fares made her question if she should have a job in the city.

“Double fare prices everyday for five days a week makes you want to work from home to cut down on the cost,” she says.

“You've got…staff who are now facing an increased cost just to come in to do their job.”

“It feels counterproductive.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff It’s back to full fares for those over 25.

For someone who was paying $10 a day in full-price fares, the subsidised rate would have saved them about $100 a month.

Auckland Transport’s Richard Harrison said he didn’t think half-price fares would affect use of public transport.

“People who are using public transport are already using it for work, university, etc,” he said.

“In 2019, prior to half-price fares, we had 100 million boardings. Now even with half-price fares we only have 80 million boardings.”

He said the highlight of the cut-price initiative was keeping transport half-price for those who needed it most.

A spokesperson for Minister of Transport David Parker said full-price fares had to come back for those 25 and over in order to help fund better services.

“Extending universal half-price fares permanently would impact on the amount of investment that could be made in improving services,” a spokesperson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Half-price fares will end but the policy is being replaced with one which discounts tickets for under 25s.

Those with a community services card will still receive the 50% discount, if they apply for the Community Connect concession. The Ministers’ office said 1.8 million people could benefit from that concession.

“Ultimately, this benefits everyone who uses public transport,” the Ministers’ office said.

SuperGold card holders that have their concession registered to their Hop card can travel for free after 9am on weekdays and all-day on weekends but will pay full adult fare before 9am on weekdays.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council voted unanimously to pay some $2 million a month for half-price fares to continue.

And in 2024, Auckland Transport expects to start offering digital contactless payments on trains, ferries and buses for adult-fare users only – for the time being.

