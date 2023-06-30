Hidden safe jackhammered out of concrete floor, search for descendants begins

Speculation about how to open a floor safe discovered during renovations, and what's inside, has been rife since the vault was discovered by tradies.

A Lower Hutt woman is trying to track down descendants of her home’s previous owners after she found a letter to them in a secret safe.

The woman, who asked not to be named, found the letter two years ago, but decided to go public with her search after a Stuff article last weekend about a similar situation in Patumahoe.

In that instance, the family is still trying to open the safe, whereas in this case, the woman has already managed to get inside the vault.

Once her husband jackhammered the safe out of the concrete and cut open the bottom, she found the only letter and instructions on how to reset the code for the now useless safe.

READ MORE:

* Safe-cracker reveals his secrets after woman finds vault under carpet

* Tradies find safe hidden in the foundations of an Auckland home



“We were hoping to find a fortune,” she said. And in a way she did.

The letter inside was from the previous owners of the Korokoro home, Alfred and Muriel Clench, and seemed to be addressed to a grandchild – two names are written on the top.

It outlined where they kept their money – eight separate banks – and gave detailed instructions to a number of safe deposit boxes that contained everything from wallets to a canvas bag of jewellery.

Many of the branches have since closed, the woman said, so she hoped the person outlined in the letter had managed to get the valuables in time.

Do you know who this letter is addressed to? Email troels.sommerville@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64 21 982 426.

But, even so, she said there were also some personal messages and sentiments expressed in the letter, which she said should be with the rightful owner.

Supplied They had to jackhammer the safe out of the floor and cut it open to get inside it.

She didn’t want to publish the letter as those who wrote it did not intend for it to be published, but hoped the names of the letter writers would help jog someone’s memory.

Also mentioned in the letter is a brother by the name of Henry J. Clench.

Given the uncommon last name, the woman is sure there must be someone in the Lower Hutt area who knows the person the letter is intended for.

Pedro Salaverria/123rf The letter outlined banks and safe deposit boxes where the couple had stored their money.

The safe had been well hidden beneath a false floor under a set of drawers inside a wardrobe. The only reason they found it was because they were renovating the house, and ended up having to remove it to put in French doors.

“It was fun because it was such a conversation starter,” the homeowner said.

“Everyone used to have a go at trying to guess the combination.”