Second child injured in Great Barrier dune collapse survives, out of hospital

Two boys were critically hurt on Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach near the Medlands Campground.

The second boy buried in a sand dune collapse on Great Barrier Island has survived.

The boy, 14, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after the incident earlier this month, but he has now been discharged from hospital.

Te Whatu Ora confirmed to Stuff the boy is no longer in hospital. They did not confirm the date he was discharged.

Another child, 12-year-old Levi Sonchai Golaboski, was also buried by the collapse while the pair were digging tunnels at Melands Beach on June 11.

Golaboski died after he was taken off life support.

Golaboski’s father released a statement, confirming their son was to be taken off life support on Thursday morning.

“It's with a heavy heart that we will say goodbye to our loved son Levi Sonchai Golaboski... He will travel home on Friday,” the family statement said.

The boys’ Kaitoke School temporarily closed for families to mourn Golaboski’s death and attend a service.

Jason Dorday/Stuff One of the boys injured in the dune collapse died earlier this month.

When the dune collapsed, rescuers could see the 14-year-old’s leg and pulled him out, but Golaboski was completely buried and had stopped breathing by the time he was dug out of the sand.

The boys were flown by rescue helicopter to Starship Hospital in critical condition.

Stuff was told one of the first responders on the scene, a volunteer firefighter, was the father of one of the boys.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Two boys have been critically hurt on Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach.

At the time, police said they would be making inquiries on behalf of the coroner, whose findings would be released.

“Police would like to extend our deep condolences to their family and friends at this very difficult time,” they said.

Great Barrier locals who talked to Stuff the day after the collapse were deeply affected by the tragedy.

“It's been a traumatising incident for the community. There were a lot of people on the beach who witnessed it,” one local said.