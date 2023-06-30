Unclaimed millions? Lotto will seek you out after two weeks

The winner of $33.5 million in Wednesday’s Powerball draw has yet to come forward, but Lotto NZ says if they don’t come forward within a couple of weeks, it will being “actively” search them out.

The owner of a multimillion-dollar Lotto ticket has yet to come forward, but it’s just a matter of weeks before they will be “actively” searched out, Lotto NZ says.

It’s nearly 48 hours since Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were drawn, awarding the $33.5 million First Division prize to a single ticket sold at Fresh Choice in Christchurch’s Merivale Mall.

But some winners waited weeks to check and collect, Lotto NZ head of corporate communications Lucy Fullarton said.

Players who purchased their ticket online would be notified by email the next day if they’d won a prize and advised to check their MyLotto account, while tickets bought in store were a bit different, she said.

READ MORE:

* Nerves frazzled for Lotto hopefuls as $33m winner yet to claim prize

* Lotto: Another Aucklander becomes a Powerball multi-millionaire with $10.5m win

* Lotto: Another new millionaire in Northland as Christchurch's $5.2m prize sits unclaimed



“We have to wait for them to get around to checking their ticket, and that sometimes takes a while if people are busy, or forget they’ve bought a ticket in the first place.”

If a major prize wasn’t claimed after a fortnight, Lotto would “actively begin to look for the winner to let them know they need to claim” their prize, she said.

Prizes must be claimed within 12 months of the draw date.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Fresh Choice Merivale owner Craig Grant celebrates with staff the day after it was announced the big win was bagged at his supermarket’s Lotto outlet.

“The Hamilton couple who won $10.5m in February didn’t check their ticket until over a week later in March. They had no idea they had the winning ticket, so it was a total shock for them when they found out they were $10.5m better off.”

Lotto NZ followed processes to guide new multi-millionaires after the life-changing sum was paid in full to their account, Fullarton said.

“For big wins like this one in Christchurch, our winners experience team gets in touch as soon as the winner claims their prize, so they have the support and guidance they need.

“We meet with them as soon as possible to talk through what they need to think about – including how to go about finding financial advice and the importance of setting priorities. We also put our big winners in touch with a private banker at their bank, who can help them manage the money in the immediate term.”

They were also given a book containing tips from past winners.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

Fullarton said there had been a variety of big winning individuals, families and syndicates from across the country, all from a range of backgrounds.

In September, a syndicate of 24 people in Orewa won $23.3m, she said. The group talked about how it would change their lives, including a family holiday, buying a first home and retiring earlier than planned.

“Kiwi winners are down to earth. We are yet to hear someone say they are off to buy a Ferrari.”