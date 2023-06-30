Police reopen 20-year-old case to find 'who was behind the attempted murder plan'

Warren Uata Kiwi was sentenced at the High Court in Rotorua in 2019 to nine years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Four years after Warren Uata​ Kiwi was jailed for his attempt to kill a man - in exchange for five pounds of cannabis – in a botched murder-for-hire plot in 2002, police are set to reopen the investigation.

They now want to try and find “who was behind the attempted murder plan”.

Detective Sergeant Troy Colby of Rotorua’s CIB announced they would be re-examining the case, despite Kiwi’s jailing in 2019, as “we know there are other persons involved who have never been charged”.

Kiwi was sentenced to nine years imprisonment back in December 2019 for attempted murder, and a concurrent two years and six months for conspiracy to commit murder.

It was also revealed at the trial at the High Court in Rotorua that while Kiwi was willing to kill a man for five pounds of cannabis, he did have one condition.

The target must be a Pākehā.

The sentence brought some closure to an almost 20-year-old cold case mystery that began on a Rotorua street in the early hours of July 31, 2002.

That was when the then truck driver Karl Anders Nyman left for work to find himself confronted by a balaclava-wearing gunman who said four words.

"Hold it right there."

Giving evidence during the four-day trial, Nyman recounted the events that followed, describing a life or death struggle as he wrestled with his would be killer for control of the weapon, eventually getting shot in the arm before regaining control of the .22 rifle as his attacker fled.

Nyman also revealed what else the gunman said.

"Half a dozen times, sorry bro, wrong house, wrong street."

The Crown case was simple, and relied on three key pieces of evidence: the rifle recovered from Nyman's address, which was registered to Kiwi's father, and two separate confessions Kiwi made to being the gunman, one to a relative in 2011 and one to police in 2018.

supplied The firearm Warren Kiwi used to try and murder Karl Anders Nyman back in 2002. The sock was used to catch the spent bullet casing.

In a 2018 interview with police, which was shown to the court at his trial, Kiwi also revealed a conversation he had with the man who wanted Nyman dead.

"He was being a real a...hole because I didn't do the job, you said it was a white m.....f....., not a Māori," Kiwi said.

"He went back on his word, set me up."

Crown prosecutor Chris Macklin​ was candid about the role Kiwi's confessions had in his arrest.

"But for Mr Kiwi's admissions, the police would still themselves be at that dead end they found themselves in on that morning of July 31, 2002."

Kiwi's lawyer Gene Tomlinson also referred to the importance of the confession, albeit for different reasons.

He pointed the jury to an eight-minute gap in Kiwi's recorded police interview for which no notes existed, querying what police had said in that time.

Up until that point Kiwi had claimed his now-deceased brother was the gunman, a claim that also explained his detailed knowledge of the facts around the murder attempt.

However, once the interview commenced recording Kiwi claimed "I did do what has been spoken of today".

"It was me, and I'm sorry for putting my brother's name under the bus."

Colby said police still considered it a cold case “as police search for who was behind the attempted murder plan”.

He also said Nyman had revealed the impact of the 2002 attempt on his life had been ongoing.

"Life has never been the same since that morning in July of 2002 and will probably never be the same - but we have coped for 21 years as best we can.”

Colby said he wanted people to speak up and tell them who else was involved.

“There are more people who have information, and maybe they saw or heard what happened but are reluctant to talk with us,” he said.

“This was a serious incident which nearly led to a man’s death.

“We’re hoping new details and fresh information will help us get the answers we need to find who was behind the murder attempt.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation can contact police via 105, referencing file number 020731/0985.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.