Coming weekend likely to be the 'coldest part of the winter'

Snow is on the cards for the southern end of the country as the school holidays kick off this weekend.

Canterbury forecaster Tony Trewinnard from Blue Skies Weather said this weekend was likely to be “the coldest part of the winter” across the country.

“Like most cold periods, it is going to generate snow falls, but not I suspect in Canterbury. It's going to be a southwesterly, not a southerly airflow, which does make a huge difference in terms of where snow will fall.”

“Significant snowfalls” were expected in the Southern Lakes, Southland and Otago, he said.

MetService and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned people travelling around Te Waipounamu (the South Island) – particularly Southland and Otago – to be ready for winter weather.

Multiple road snowfall warnings had been issued for the alpine passes.

“Travel with good clothing and blankets and a few supplies in case you need to wait for the road to be cleared [of snow],” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

From Saturday afternoon, MetService expected snow to fall down to 100m at times south of Queenstown to Alexandra and Mosgiel, and in Southland and on Stewart Island. A heavy snow watch had been issued in these areas, with heavy snow possible above 300m.

Between 1cm and 6cm of snow may settle on the Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur’s and Porters passes (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8), Haast Pass (SH6) and Milford Rd (SH94) on Saturday.

Alden Williams/Stuff Saul Piper gets some air during Rainbow Ski Area's opening day of the season in Marlborough District in 2015.

Snow could also fall to 200m around Dunedin, and to 300m over Banks Peninsula in Canterbury from Saturday night, MetService said.

Waka Kotahi manager Mark Pinner asked drivers to look out for black ice, keep headlights on dip, and drive slower to “avoid rolling or sliding off the road or into another vehicle”.

The North Island had largely escaped snow warnings except for the Desert Rd (SH1) above 900m on during Saturday morning, where 2cm to 4cm of snow may settle on the road.

Strong wind watches were in place in Northland, Hawke's Bay south of Hastings, and the Tararua District from Saturday night.

A windy, showery weekend was forecast, with highs in the mid-teens expected for Auckland, and a dry – but windy – weekend with highs expected in the low teens forecast for Wellington.

Christchurch was unlikely to reach temperatures in the double digits, but had a mainly fine weekend ahead.