Jury still out on what caused mystery explosion sound

Cameras in North Canterbury capture the sound of the mysterious explosion on Tuesday morning.

The mysterious loud bang in North Canterbury could have been caused by a meteor, says a world-renowned Kiwi astronomer, but he would have expected the noise to have been heard across a wider area.

The “God almighty kaboom” was heard at 8.42am on Tuesday. It was recorded on CCTV and people in Woodend, Kaiapoi and Rangiora felt a shock wave.

The cause remains unknown, but there has been speculation it could have been a meteor.

Retired Mt John Observatory superintendent Alan Gilmore – who has been scouring the night sky for more than 50 years – said that was possible.

The reports suggest the noise was mainly heard in Woodend, he said. Whereas a meteor would be expected to have been more widely heard.

Greg Price/Supplied A meteor was captured by Christchurch resident in July 2022.

“Also, if the sky was clear then a smoke trail might have been seen, but that doesn’t always happen,” he said.

Gilmore and his wife Pam Kilmartin have discovered more than 40 asteroids from the observatory at Mt John.

“An Auckland meteor, some years ago, hit a house without being seen on daytime descent,” he said.

Fraser Gunn/Supplied University of Canterbury Mt John Observatory in Tekapo.

Another theory is the noise was caused by an explosion. Stuff understands a similar event happened in Woodend a few months ago, and the cause was suspected to be an acetylene/oxygen explosion.

A police spokesperson said they received calls from people in Kaiapoi, Rangiora and other North Canterbury areas on Tuesday morning, but most were from Woodend, 23 minutes north of Christchurch.

The spokesperson said police looked for the source of the sound but were unable to find the cause. They asked anyone with information to call 105.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they had received no call-outs for an explosion in the area and a Transpower spokesperson confirmed they were not aware of any problems at the Kaiapoi substation.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police received a number of calls from Woodend residents about the explosion.

Joe Fraser was mowing lawns in Woodend when the explosion sound happened.

He described it as a “God almighty kaboom” and said it was so large, a woman driving stopped her car because she thought the motor had blown up.

On social media, many residents reported hearing the mystery noise.

One person said it sounded like a sonic boom, while another said it sounded like a gas explosion.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Delta worker Joe Fraser heard the mystery boom while working in Woodend - but like other North Cantabrians, he has no idea what caused it.

The explosion sound follows a similar event in Manawatū District last week when residents heard a loud boom that was suspected to be a meteor breaking up.

University of Canterbury planetary astronomer Michele Bannister said it was “wonderful” that more people were noticing fireballs in the sky.

The fireball was likely tiny pieces of an asteroid burning up in the atmosphere, which happened on a regular basis, she said.