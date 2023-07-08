Demand for budget services at an all-time high as people struggle with the cost of living

A drop in GDP in the March quarter means New Zealand’s economy was in a technical recession at the start of the year – and economists warn the downturn may continue for some months to come.

The demand for budgeting services is at an all-time high with people having to wait weeks to get support, as people struggle with the high cost of living.

Budget services in Auckland say they’ve been fully booked for weeks, and they expect their waiting list to continue to grow in months to come.

Māngere Budgeting Services Trust chief executive Lara Dolan said most of the people that came through their doors were those struggling the most in the recession.

Demand for their support had increased by 30%.

“The main reason people access our service are [because of] cost of living pressure, reduction in income, unemployment and high level of debt,” Dolan said.

It was the same experience at the west and the North Shore budgeting services.

North Shore Budgeting Service chief executive Drew Glucina said it was a direct result of the cost of living, with rising prices of food and petrol, and inflation making everyday life more expensive.

They were inundated with requests for financial mentorship, “on an unprecedented scale, and the urgency is very real”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff New Zealand’s credit rating is front of mind for ANZ economist Henry Russell after a week of warnings and worrying economic data.

According to Stats NZ, food prices were 12.1% higher in May 2023 than they were the same time last year. Groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry and fish, non-alcoholic beverage prices were higher.

“We are seeing ordinary Kiwis really doing it tough,” Glucina said.

They were seeing people at their most vulnerable – Glucina said they’ve had people ring to ask for a $50 or $100 handout to help them meet the rent that week, put fuel in the car or buy basic groceries.

”The financial stress Kiwis are under is immense, and with that often comes a deep sense of shame and embarrassment to ask for help for many people who have never needed to do so before, simply because they are facing a series of situations beyond their control.”

She said it was great to see so many people reach out for help to get better control of their money and resolve rising debt, but there was only so much they could do.

Henderson Budgeting Services manager Sam Farquhar said things weren’t going to change soon with New Zealand’s financial climate.

She was concerned about the impact of buy-no-pay-later (BNPL) services for groceries, putting people into more debt.

“It shouldn’t be allowed, but people are being faced with these situations – that’s the only option,” Farquhar said.

“People are financially stretched, and they don’t realise that using Afterpay and LayBuy, it’s going to cost them each month and put them into further debt.”

Dolan said their BNPL debt for their clients increased by 15%, compared to the last financial year.

Glucina said BNPL was a quick fix but wasn’t a sustainable solution.

“It is tempting for some, especially in this cost of living crisis, to use a BNPL scheme, and some people use them for essential items, such as food, but if you miss repayments you will start accumulating fees.

“And if you miss too many it can affect your credit rating and make an impact on your financial future.”