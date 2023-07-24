'Global megatrends' putting critical infrastructure system under pressure

Footage taken from the air with the urban search and rescue team surveying Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The havoc caused by Cyclone Gabrielle was a reminder of how vulnerable we can be if our telecommunications and electricity networks fail, and vital supplies can’t get through.

But it was only a hint of how desperate things could get in an ever more technology-dependent society, where security threats are growing, supply chains are faltering, and there’s an ever-present – albeit low at any given moment – threat of natural catastrophe.

To try to limit the extent of the damage, the Government is trying to work out what has to be done to harden the country’s critical infrastructure.

As part of that process, it has published a discussion document full of warnings that risks are growing, while measures to safeguard – or at least minimise the damage –to vital infrastructure are patchy and insufficient.

It points out that this country’s geography “makes us particularly prone to a range of natural hazards”.

So prone, in fact, that Lloyds’ assesses New Zealand to have the second-highest disaster loss risk in the world. Japan is the only other high-income country in the top 10, and its risk is less than half of New Zealand’s.

There was a pressing need to boost the resilience of the country’s critical infrastructure system, the discussion document said.

Unsplash The report warns of a growing risk of cyberattacks

“This question only becomes more urgent when we consider the compounding risks posed by climate change, a deteriorating national security environment, fragmentation in the global economy, and rapid technological change.”

Those four challenges were described as “global megatrends” that the document said were “placing increased pressure on our critical infrastructure system”.

“These trends will present new challenges, amplify existing vulnerabilities, and heighten the risk of infrastructure failure,” the document said.

The strategic environment was more challenging than it had been for decades, with increased risk of deliberate attacks on infrastructure, including through espionage, sabotage and cyber attacks.

At the same time, the rules that underpinned global trade were under growing pressure, and supply chains were less resilient.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Critical infrastructure could also be at risk from espionage and sabotage, the document said.

As new technologies spread, links between different types of critical infrastructure grew, increasing the risk of failure in one system cascading into other systems causing them to also fail.

New Zealand law did not define what critical infrastructure was, but it included: energy, telecommunications, water services (for fresh, waste and stormwater), government services (including emergency management, defence, intelligence, and government data), food and grocery providers, financial services and payments, cloud service and data storage providers, transport, and the health system.

Resilience was defined as the ability to absorb a shock, recover from disruptions, adapt to changing conditions, and retain essentially the same function as before.

But it was not just about physical assets, the document said. It required organisations to have the right leadership and culture, networks and relationships, and organisational processes in place before an event, so they could recover and thrive afterwards.

The document argued it may be important for the Government to have the power to intervene to help critical infrastructures manage significant national security risks.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread damage to the roading network in several regions. This picture shows the Redclyffe Bridge over the Tutaekuri River in Hawke’s Bay.

All critical infrastructure entities could be susceptible to sophisticated interference efforts by foreign states or state-linked actors, the document said.

”The Government, given its unique understanding of New Zealand’s security environment and its sophisticated intelligence and cyber capabilities (underpinned by significant legislative powers), will often be best qualified to detect and disrupt such threats.”

But it may not always be possible for the Government to work collaboratively with a critical infrastructure owner or operator to manage a risk, the document said.

That could be because of a reliance on classified information that it may not be possible to share, or have disagreement between the Government and critical infrastructure entity about the risk or required mitigation.

There could also be a need to act immediately, with consultation or collaboration not possible, or it might be that the infrastructure owner or operator was unwilling to manage the risk.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is also the Minister for National Security and Intelligence. The document said that with its sophisticated intelligence and cyber capabilities, the Government would often be best qualified to detect and disrupt threats to critical infrastructure.

The document didn’t put a figure on how much might need to be spent on making critical infrastructure more resilient, but suggested spending more in the short term should save money in the longer term.

It acknowledged that in the short term “additional investments will come at a cost”.

Those costs were best borne by those who benefited most from more resilient institutions, the document said.

Those beneficiaries could be shareholders, who would get lower returns; employees through lower salaries; customers through higher prices; and government, particularly where it owned the infrastructure.

That did not mean costs for consumers would go up rapidly or by a significant amount.

Partly that was because many critical infrastructures may not have to significantly increase spending to meet any new requirements, the document said.

Where significant spending was needed, in most cases it was expected to be gradual.

The document pointed to a 2021 report commissioned for the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, which said this country had a historic infrastructure deficit of $104b.

Without policy change the shortfall was on track to grow by $106b in the next 30 years. Investments to enhance service quality, which included resilience, accounted for about $4.25b of that unbudgeted-for total.