Lotto's $33.5 million prize still not claimed, a week on

Craig Grant, the owner of Fresh Choice in Merivale, Christchurch, is over the moon that a Lotto ticket worth $33.5 million was sold at his store.

Owner of the supermarket Craig Grant said on Thursday that despite all the coverage in the media the winner had not walked through the doors.

For major prizes like this one, Lotto NZ liked to give people time to come forward.

“We always prefer they claim themselves, so they can have that ‘winning ticket’ moment, so we give them time and space to check their tickets and get in touch with us,” said corporate communications manager for Lotto NZ, Sarah McCormack.

If the winner hasn’t contacted Lotto NZ after two weeks, then it would take action to seek the person out.

”How we go about this depends on a few things, including where and how they bought the ticket. There are several things we can do, including using CCTV, which we have done in the past,” she said.

There could be many reasons for the delay in the claim and McCormack said this was usually because people simply hadn’t got around to checking their ticket, they could be on holiday, busy or even forgotten they bought a ticket in the first place.

McCormack said ‘it was rare but not unheard of’ for big winners to not claim their ticket immediately.

“There have been a few occasions where we’ve had to go out and look for them.”

Lotto NZ has only ever approached two winners of large sums of money after they failed to claim their prize.

In 2013, staff knocked on the door of a Christchurch home telling a man he had won $22m after he thought the prize had already been claimed.

Lotto NZ used ticket information stored in the gaming systems and CCTV footage from Pak 'N' Save Riccarton, where the winning ticket was bought.

In 2020, at the end of a month-long hunt by Lotto “spies,” a Morrinsville man was stopped on the street to receive the news he had won $5.5m from a Lotto Powerball draw.

The prize went unclaimed for a month before Lotto got on the case and delivered the good news.

Lotto NZ gave customers 12 months to claim their prize, but the agency said would rather the person received their winnings long before that.

If no one comes to claim the $33.5 million prize after that time, then all the profits go back into the community, the unclaimed money goes into a special fund and “ultimately gets distributed back,” McCormack said.

Last Wednesday’s draw was the largest Lotto win of the year and the ninth multi-million dollar Powerball prize to be won in 2023 so far.