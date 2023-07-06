Logging truck recovered from Lake Taupō after driving over cliff

A truck in Turangi had to be lifted by crane out on Thursday

A logging truck was pulled from Lake Taupō on Thursday after it had driven off State Highway 1 into the water on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was taken to Taupō hospital with minor injuries and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Motutere, near Bulli Point, around 12.40pm.

READ MORE:

* Satte Highway 8 closed again after truck and trailer rolls near Twizel

* Fatal crash at Waitahanui, near Taupō, road reopens

* Waka Kotahi to review nearly 1800 submissions on 80kph speed proposal for Napier-Taupō Road



./Stuff A truck in Turangi had to be lifted by crane out on Thursday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported that SH1 was closed from 7am Thursday around the side of Lake Taupō, to recover the logging truck. The recovery required a crane and was successful.

A detour was in place via State Highway 41 and State Highway 32. SH1 is now open.