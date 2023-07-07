Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Christchurch

A pedestrian was critically injured in Christchurch about 11pm on Thursday.

A person is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in Christchurch on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Queen Elizabeth II Drive in Mairehau at 11pm after reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene, but has since reopened.

Do you know more? Email Nadine Roberts

The spokesperson said the serious crash unit was notified and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said Christchurch Central and Redwood crews attended. A Redwood crew went back at 2.56am to wash down the road.

It was a busy night for emergency services with another pedestrian taken to hospital after they received moderate to serious injuries when they were hit by a car on Aikmans Rd in Merivale about 8.30pm.