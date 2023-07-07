Kiwi held in Thai detention centre returns to New Zealand

Ari Salinger and his pregnant girlfriend Vanessa Pagarigan. Salinger has returned to New Zealand after being held in a Thai detention centre, and hopes to bring Pagarigan to New Zealand.

A Kiwi who pleaded guilty to drugs charges in Thailand and ended up in a detention centre has returned home, and is focusing on bringing his pregnant partner to New Zealand.

Ari Salinger, the son of prominent New Zealand climate change scientist Dr Jim Salinger, was arrested last September in the red light area of Phuket, with two ecstasy tablets.

After pleading guilty, he was placed in a detention centre. Speaking from a backpackers hostel in Auckland on Thursday, he said the whole experience had been a nightmare.

His father, who paid the airfare for his return, is currently overseas and Ari has little support in New Zealand. With the publicity his case has generated, he acknowledged that finding work will be a challenge.

His priority was to try and raise money to get his pregnant Filipino girlfriend, Vanessa Pagarigan​, to New Zealand so she can have her baby here.

According to her Facebook page, Pagarigan is a vocalist who has worked in Abu Dhabi.

Salinger was not intending to go back to Thailand and was warning anyone who does, to be careful.

“They have had a couple of tough years, so they find a way to squeeze every last dollar from tourists.”

Bar employees and police treat tourists like a “walking ATM” and are not to be trusted, he said.

His problems began when he was frisked by police, at a check point, who found his prescription medication for ADHD.

When he was able to convince them that the drugs were medication, he said the police then found the ecstasy. He believed the ecstasy tablets could have been planted by police.

”They needed to save face and that is why I think they put it in my pocket.”

It was also possible a woman employed by a bar had put the drugs in his pocket, he said. Post-Covid tourism in Thailand was in a bad way, and he believed they were looking for a way to fleece tourists.

”One thing I discovered in Thailand is they are raised to treat foreigners, especially the bar girls, as walking ATMs.”

Supplied/The Post Ari Salinger pictured with Vanessa Pagarigan whilst in detention.

Once the drugs charges were dealt with, he became trapped in various detention centres as his father tried to get him home.

Money was forwarded to the New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok, and the embassy arranged his return.

In June, his father said that getting his son on a flight was difficult as the airlines were reluctant to accept him.

Ari said the detention centres he was held in treated him like a cash cow, and he was forced to pay a large fee to use his cellphone and the food was often poor.

Supplied Ari Salinger was held in custody after pleading guilty to a drugs charge in Phuket.

Held with detainees from all over the world, many could not afford to pay for better food or use a phone. Meals were mostly rice and vegetables, and the vegetables were sometimes inedible.

Staff sold them soft drinks, which cost 10 baht (46 NZ cents) in a store, for 40 baht.

Although he is a New Zealand citizen, Salinger had not lived in the country for more than 20 years and had no idea what he was going to do.

In 2017, he had made some money trading cryptocurrency, but he said that was fast running out and he needed help to get Pagarigan to Auckland.

He had set up a Givealittle page to raise $15,000, noting that his wife lives with her parents, four other families and their four-year-old son.

