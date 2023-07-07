Prisoner dies in parole board hearing at Auckland South Corrections Facility

The man collapsed during the hearing but was unable to be revived.

A prisoner died at a parole board hearing at an Auckland prison on Friday.

The man collapsed during the hearing at Kohuora Auckland South Corrections Facility, while staff called for assistance and tried to resuscitate him.

A spokesperson from Serco, which runs the facility, confirmed the death.

“Sadly, he could not be revived and was pronounced deceased approximately one hour after his collapse,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said counselling and other support has been made available to both prisoners and staff.

The prisoner’s next of kin have been contacted, they added.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Councelling has been offered to prisoners and staff at Kohuora South Auckland Correctional Facility.

“In keeping with tikanga, the scene was blessed before the deceased was moved.”

The death, like all deaths in custody, will be investigated by the Coroner and the Corrections Inspectorate.

Corrections has been approached for comment.