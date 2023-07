A postmortem exam will be done on a man found dead at a Mahia property. (File photo.)

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man overnight in the Hawke’s Bay.

A man died at an address on Kaiwaitau Rd in Mahia on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Martin James said police were called to the address at around 12.25pm.

“At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained.”

A scene examination has now been completed, and a postmortem examination will take place on Saturday to determine the cause of death.